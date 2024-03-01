Relief effort lifts Razorbacks to win

FAYETTEVILLE -- It wasn't the prettiest game the No. 16 Arkansas softball team has played this season, but the Razorbacks did just enough to win 4-3 against South Dakota State on Thursday in the Wooo Pig Classic at Bogle Park.

Arkansas starter Robyn Herron, who pitched a perfect game in her last outing, gave up two home runs and lasted just one inning. Morgan Leinstock went 2 2/3 innings in the circle and surrendered five hits.

The day belonged to left-hander Hannah Camenzind (4-0), who delivered 3 1/3 innings of perfect relief as the Razorbacks (14-3) held on for the win.

"We needed that from her, for sure," Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said. "But that's what we know she can do. She had all of her pitches working today. She had really good command and we definitely needed her to come in and keep them at bay."

Arkansas' offense was held in check for the most part, other than first baseman Bri Ellis' two-run home run in the first inning, and catcher Kennedy Miller's RBI double in the fourth that scored what turned out to be winning run.

Shannon Lasey, a Pottsville native, was solid for the Jackrabbits (8-10). She limited Arkansas to seven hits in a complete game. Lasey transferred to South Dakota State from Arkansas Tech last season.

Mia Jarecki's homer on a 1-2 count got South Dakota State off to a quick start in the first inning. After Arkansas answered with Ellis' team-leading sixth homer, the Jackrabbits struck again on Jocelyn Carrillo's solo homer in the second.

South Dakota State tied the game 3-3 in the fourth before Arkansas' Rylin Hedgecock doubled and Miller hit a double to the wall in center to score Hedgecock easily from second base.

"We needed that really bad," Deifel said of Kennedy's go-ahead hit. "You could just tell she was grinding. ... She is seeing the pitches really well. It's what she has continued to do, just put together really good at-bats in big moments."

Deifel again pulled the "Camenzind Shuffle" in the fifth inning, batting Hannah in her sister Lauren's spot. She did the same thing during last weekend's Razorback Invitational.

Hannah delivered again with a line-drive single to left. It was her fourth consecutive hit. Deifel said after the game Hannah would be getting more chances in the batter's box.

"We're going to try and get her at-bats as much as we can," Deifel said. "Just how she is seeing the ball and the at-bats she is putting together, she is on a good little streak here. She's just seeing the ball really well."

The state of Arkansas was well-represented by both teams.

South Dakota State, coached now by long-time Arkansas Tech coach Kristina McSweeney, started Shannon Lasey (Pottsville) in the circle, along with Akayla Barnard (Cabot) as the designated player and Abby Gentry (Bryant) at third base.

Senior Hannah Gammill (Beebe) has been a fixture at third base for the Razorbacks for four seasons.

Arkansas will play two games today in the Wooo Pig Classic. The Razorbacks are scheduled to play Southeast Missouri State at 3 p.m., followed by Florida Atlantic at 5:30 p.m.