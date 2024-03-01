Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S RESULTS 3-10 (30%)

MEET 86-290 (29.7%)

LEE'S LOCK Shesasmalltowngirl in the 10th

BEST BET Auden in the second

LONG SHOT Andy's Candy in the ninth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $31,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, starter allowance

WEST SIDE GIRL** was compromised by a wide trip in a deceptive third-place route finish, and the beaten post-time favorite is cutting back to a sprint distance and switches to the leading rider. DIXIE PENNY had blinkers removed and responded with an improved second-place finish at this condition just two weeks back. VARTON set a rapid pace before being caught inside the final furlong in her local debut, and she is a logical front-running danger if able to hold form for new connections.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 West Side GirlTorresWard3-1

5 Dixie PennyArrietaBecker5-2

2 VartonWalesPuhl4-1

1 Abby the Bull DawgBejaranoMoquett7-2

3 ShaniahDe La CruzHornsby6-1

8 Winyah BayZimmermanMcKnight15-1

6 LichitaGallardoJansen15-1

4 FlowersforshantellBaileyMcBride15-1

2 Purse $38,000, 1 mile, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

AUDEN*** has not raced since a narrow two-turn defeat Oct. 31 at Indiana, but the 4-year-old colt is working smartly for a red-hot trainer-rider team. SAFE BET is a four-time in-the-money finisher, who has earned the field's fastest Beyer figure. ARTWELL finished fourth in an unusually fast maiden race last month, and he has route speed and is dropping into a maiden claiming race.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 AudenBealmearHartman9-2

6 Safe BetQuinonezPetalino7-2

9 ArtwellFuentesCompton3-1

5 The HeightsBarbosaSchultz8-1

3 DelucaEsquivelContreras8-1

7 Captive AudienceTorresCox4-1

8 DarveshVazquezHeath10-1

2 Sharp StickArrietaDiVito15-1

1 ViganoAsmussenZito20-1

3 Purse $65,000, 1 1/16 miles, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $40,000

ST ANDREWS** had to overcome a slow start and wide trip in a second-place sprint, and he has proven route form and drew a favorable post. TAPSASIONAL was forwardly placed in a two-length defeat against better when making his Oaklawn debut. ELUSIVE TARGET has been earning competitive Beyer figures while competing in allowance races at the meeting.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 St AndrewsFuentesCompton4-1

3 TapsasionalAsmussenMcKnight3-1

4 Elusive TargetChuanShirer7-2

5 Beer ChaserZimmermanRone9-2

2 Texas Red HotBejaranoMorse6-1

7 Roman CenturianArrietaShorter8-1

6 Search EngineBealmearDuncan8-1

4 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

DIFFERENTLY** has shown excellent early speed in a two-race career, and she may lead these bottom level maidens past every pole. MOLLY OF STRATFORD finished second in a maiden allowance sprint at Remington, and she returns to the main track following a pair of turf sprints at Houston. BENT HALO is another filly with good early speed, and she is dropping in class and may appreciate moving from a wet to fast track.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 DifferentlyBealmearCombs3-1

9 Molly of StratfordAsmussenAsmussen5-2

7 Bent HaloHernandezWitt10-1

13 Golden LakeChuanGarcia15-1

5 PleasinglyBejaranoMoquett4-1

3 LatifahVazquezOrtiz5-1

8 Bodi OdiCourtNorthrop15-1

2 Dance My WayZimmermanPuhl15-1

11 Cosmic ChicSantanaMcBride20-1

6 Pink ChimesPusacMartin20-1

12 Babas GalBarbosaBahena20-1

10 I Be GoneWalesPrather30-1

4 First DiamondBaileyCline30-1

5 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, Arkansas-bred, claiming $12,500

SUMMORYA** may not have cared for a muddy track and stiff competition in her 2024 debut, but she competed well against better last season at Oaklawn and deserves another shot at this lower level. KITIARA finished in the exacta in three of four local races last season at Oaklawn, and she is moving from open to state-bred competition after a one-paced return to the races Feb. 16. BE MY HUCKLEBERRY has better speed than she has shown in her first two starts at the meeting, and she is taking a significant drop in price.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 SummoryaBejaranoMoquett2-1

5 KitiaraHernandezMartin7-2

6 Be My HuckleberryArrietaLoy9-2

4 Smarty's AngelTorresCates5-1

9 Courageous CappenFuentesDurham10-1

8 Dixie Girl ToBealmearWestermann12-1

1a Miracle ShoesBaileySwearingen12-1

2 Pat's GalZimmermanCline20-1

1 K J's Pistol AnniePusacSoto12-1

7 Bootlegging GirlChuanChleborad30-1

11 CoromandelWalesPuhl30-1

3 Thursday MorningBarbosaEspinoza30-1

6 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $10,000

HAPPYMAC** has a series of local bullet works since campaigning last season in Canada, and he did the best running of his career when stabled at Oaklawn in 2022. RED N WILD was overmatched in a starter allowance last month at Oaklawn, but the Karl Broberg trainee fits well at today's level and he figures to be a late danger. MUST BE LOVE finished third in a similar spot in his most recent race, and he has good speed and the best of local connections.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 HappymacZimmermanMcKnight9-2

9 Red N WildHernandezBroberg3-1

4 Must Be LoveTorresDiodoro5-2

10 Blazen RoadEsquivelManley5-1

1a Black StormBejaranoMoquett6-1

7 Awesome FamilyWalesRiecken10-1

1 BoldishBealmearMoquett6-1

8 Roman GiantArrietaLoy15-1

11 Square DealQuinonezMilligan20-1

6 Morning SnowFuentesCravens30-1

5 Mystery ManBarbosaMartin30-1

3 Easy Big BoyChuanHewitt30-1

7 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

HUMOR ME NOW** was a troubled third in his first race for high percentage trainer Chris Hartman. He switches to a "go to" rider and will appreciate a fast track. CONTRABANDISTA rallied to fourth at a higher claiming price in a useful sprint, and he did his best running at route distances last season at Prairie Meadows. ABSOLUTE COURAGE was beaten a nose in a similar field only two races back at Fair Grounds, and he possesses route speed and represents the leading stable.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Humor Me NowBejaranoHartman5-2

6 ContrabandistaBarbosaMorse7-2

5 Absolute CourageAsmussenAsmussen9-2

8 Boogie BodeChuanShorter4-1

10 Hard to Come ByArrietaVon Hemel10-1

12 Unstable PrinceVazquezMartin15-1

9 Life On the NileBealmearWard15-1

11 Traffic BossQuinonezMilligan20-1

3 Work OrderSantanaMason20-1

2 Star NationCourtHartlage20-1

7 AssumptionPusacChleborad30-1

13 Chrome RunQuinonezMilligan30-1

4 Mr. Wully BullyHernandezCravens30-1

8 Purse $65,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $50,000

CODE FOR SUCCESS** was a clear late-running winner in her first race for trainer Chris Hartman, and she is staying in the conditioned claiming ranks and avoids traffic from an outside post. LADY DREAMER was a fast-closing second in an abbreviated sprint at Delta Downs, and she gets in light with a winning apprentice rider aboard. THERESASIVERLININ finished with energy in a second-place finish at this condition last month, and the beaten post-time favorite was claimed by a winning barn.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

11 Code for SuccessBejaranoHartman5-2

10 Lady DreamerBealmearRiley12-1

4 TheresasilverlininHernandezWard4-1

7 DemiTorresStuart6-1

9 Wings From AboveZimmermanMcKnight9-2

5 Bertie's CauseArrietaBroberg10-1

8 Sweet Mother MaryBarbosaJordan8-1

1 VelikiyVazquezMcKnight12-1

3 Shanghai ExpressFuentesHaran15-1

6 Collected GloryPusacMartin20-1

2 Twirling TigressDe La Cates30-1

9 Purse $140,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

ANDY'S CANDY** is a stake-placed sprinter at the meeting, and the consistent finisher is adding blinkers and figures closer early in a field void of sharp early speed. ALDER was beaten a neck at this same level at Fair Grounds, and he picks up the leading rider. RISK IT is battle-tested in graded stake races, and he is running in an optional claiming race for the first time.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Andy's CandyBejaranoHartman10-1

2 AlderTorresCox5-2

10 Risk ItAsmussenAsmussen7-2

6 Cats by FiveSantanaAsmussen4-1

7 Knicks StormChuanColebrook8-1

9 HenroBealmearHartman6-1

8 Googol JokeArrietaMedina12-1

5 QuencioFuentesGarcia15-1

1 Frost FreeVazquezCreighton15-1

3 Leo SpringsBaileyHaran30-1

10 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

SHESASMALLTOWNGIRL**** has second-place finishes at Oaklawn and Churchill in consecutive races on a dirt surface, while easily earning the field's fastest Beyer figures. SHE'S MO FANCY finished fourth in a maiden allowance when making her debut at Remington, and the Robertino Diodoro trainee is taking a big drop and sports encouraging works at Louisiana Downs. OCEAN BIRD may be the controlling speed and is a big threat at this bottom maiden classification.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

2 ShesasmalltowngirlVazquezMaker2-1

4 She's Mo FancyTorresDiodoro5-2

6 Ocean BirdBejaranoMoquett7-2

3 Zongs Irish FrostGallardoCline8-1

8 PredictingBarbosaMartin12-1

10 PneumaWalesWitt15-1

9 First Class GirlQuinonezPrather15-1

1 AlamoJuarezLukas15-1

11 Big BoltDe La CruzCompton20-1

5 Kat'n ChromeHernandezCravens30-1

7 Babe in the WoodsBaileyHaran30-1

12 My Moonlight LadyPusacMartin30-1