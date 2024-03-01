Robinson propels Lake Hamilton win

SEARCY -- The answer was clear, even if it wasn't perfect.

With Lake Hamilton 6-4 senior Ty Robinson, one of the state's top players, at the top of the scouting report, Russellville Coach Greg Chenault needed to find a matchup that could slow him down.

For two quarters, he had that. Senior Cam Frazier matched Robinson's size and energy, holding him to 11 first-half points. But when Frazier went down injured, Chenault had to adjust on the fly.

With a new matchup and newfound confidence, Robinson led Lake Hamilton to a 55-52 win over Russellville in the first round of the Class 5A boys state tournament Thursday at Lion Arena.

Just before halftime, Robinson reached for an opening in Frazier's dribble and drew a tie-up to win his team possession. As Robinson and Frazier disengaged, Frazier's left ankle turned awkwardly and he fell to the floor, needing assistance off the floor. Frazier left Lion Arena on crutches and with a walking boot on his left foot.

At 6-4, Frazier held Robinson in check, and Russellville (24-8) benefited with a 24-22 halftime lead.

"We knew that Ty Robinson was an elite scorer, and we tried to make it difficult on him," Chenault said. "You can't stop a guy like that, you just can't. Not for four quarters. So your hope is that you can slow him down."

Lake Hamilton (25-6) took advantage of the reworked Russellville defense to outscore it 17-9 in the third quarter behind Robinson's eight points. The senior guard led the Wolves with 23 points.

Donovan Villarreal was tasked by Chenault to guard Robinson in the second half and while he was tasked with corralling him on one end, the junior guard kept the Cyclones within striking distance on the other. He scored 12 of his team-high 23 points in the second half, including 10 in the fourth quarter.

"He's not going to lay down, take a backseat to anyone, and he didn't," Chenault said. "That elevated his offensive game, and we rely on him for that."

Lake Hamilton looked to have the game sewn up with a 6-0 run early in the fourth quarter to take a 47-38 lead. But Russellville immediately responded with a 12-4 run to make it 51-50.

Robinson and Cooper Kindt closed the win out with clutch free throws over the final 40 seconds.

"We had the game taken care of," Lake Hamilton Coach Scotty Pennington said. "It should have been a double-digit victory after taking care of the ball, making free throws. But we turned it over and made mistakes, but we still survived."

Pine Bluff 53, Van Buren 50

With two late free throws and a final defensive stand, defending champion Pine Bluff defeated Van Buren.

Kaden Higgens made two free throws with 16.7 seconds remaining to put the Zebras ahead 53-50.

Senior Randy Emerson Jr. led Pine Bluff (21-6) with 12 points and seven rebounds. Higgins added 11 points and four steals.

Senior Glavine McDonald paced Van Buren (23-8) with 14 points and seven rebounds. Trenton Cooley added 11 points and Drew Brasuell 10.

Benton 72, Maumelle 66, OT

Benton guard Elam Shelby stripped Maumelle forward Markalon Rochell in overtime to seal a physical overtime victory.

Benton (28-4) outscored Maumelle (18-11) 11-5 in overtime thanks to three free throws after the strip by Shelby.

Junior forward Terrion Burgess led the Panthers with a game-high 28 points.

Sophomore guard Jacob Lanier led the Hornets with 23 points. Rochell had 15 points.