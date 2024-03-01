Sherwood homicide victim had been chasing suspect following marijuana theft, police say

A 19-year-old arrested last month and charged in a Feb. 1 Sherwood homicide tried to steal drugs from the victim, who was shot dead in an ensuing car chase, according to police documents that identified the victim for the first time.
Sherwood
Today at 4:23 p.m.
A 19-year-old arrested last month and charged in a Feb. 1 Sherwood homicide tried to steal drugs from the victim, who was shot dead in an ensuing car chase, according to police documents that identified the victim for the first time.
Sherwood