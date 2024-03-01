Short-lived magic

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas women's basketball team hoped it could find some Walton Arena magic Thursday night and claim its first-ever victory over a top-ranked team.

Before the game began, it appeared some of that magic was possibly in the air.

South Carolina was assessed an administrative technical for altering its starting lineup too close to tipoff, and Samara Spencer gave the Razorbacks a 2-0 lead with free throws before the clock started.

Arkansas extended the lead to 7-2 just 46 seconds into the game.

But it didn't take long for top-ranked South Carolina to show why it is the unanimous No. 1 team in the nation.

South Carolina created separation early in the second quarter and cruised to a 98-61 victory over the Razorbacks.

"The fact that they were willing to change their lineup to take the technical was a little bit of, 'Oh, they're not thinking about the final score,' " Arkansas Coach Mike Neighbors said. "You know what I mean? But it was nice to get off to a good start."

South Carolina (28-0, 15-0 SEC) extended its winning streak in SEC games to 45 victories in a row, dating to 2022, which is a league record. It was the second time Gamecocks history they have win back-to-back road games by 35 points or more.

The Gamecocks wore down a depleted Arkansas roster, which was down leading scorer Taliah Scott, who missed her fourth-consecutive game due to a "serious family emergency," and Karley Johnson, who was out due to concussion protocol.

South Carolina outscored Arkansas 64-6 in bench points.

"That is probably the ... biggest strength of our team," South Carolina Coach Dawn Staley said. "It is the ability to play 10 players and not miss a beat."

After Maryam Dauda hit a three-pointer and Samara Spencer made a driving layup to give Arkansas an early five-point advantage,, South Carolina went on a 7-0 run.

The Razorbacks (18-12, 6-9) responded and Dauda got an advantageous bounce on a three-pointer to put Arkansas up 15-13 at the first media timeout. It was the final time the Razorbacks led.

"After the first quarter, it probably felt like we had played a whole game," Arkansas guard Makayla Daniels said. "And it was just the first quarter. It's just like a constant pounding [and is] physical. They play clean, they know what they're doing and they barely make mistakes."

The Gamecocks went on a 13-2 run to take a 26-17 lead before Arkansas scored the final five points of the first quarter. A three-pointer by Samara Spencer with 2 seconds left in the quarter trimmed the deficit to 26-22.

South Carolina imposed its will from there. The Gamecocks went on a 14-0 run, helped by six quick points from Chloe Kitts off the bench, to take a 40-22 lead. Arkansas was held scoreless for the first 7:01 of the second quarter until Carly Keats completed a three-point play.

"They have spurt-ability," Neighbors said. "It's hard for [South Carolina] to keep their kids [always focused.] They've already locked up the No. 1 seed. ... I can understand why maybe they weren't as focused [to start the game], but I think we got their attention and then you could kind of see it coming."

Makayla Daniels got the Razorbacks within 40-27 with a floater in the lane, but the Gamecocks ended the half strong and took a 47-31 lead into halftime.

The Razorbacks drew within 49-36 early in the second half when Dauda made her third three-pointer.

Dauda scored a team-high 19 points and received praise from Staley after the game.

"She's good," Staley said, repeating it twice. "A big that has great footwork. A big that can shoot the three. A big that keeps you off balance. I mean, she can put the ball on the floor. ... I was very, very impressed. I found myself just complimenting her with what she was able to do out there on the floor."

A three-pointer by Arkansas freshman Jenna Lawrence made the score 57-43 in the third quarter. But then the Gamecocks put their foot on the gas again.

South Carolina used a 10-0, capped by an Ashlyn Watkins three-point play, to go up 67-43.

Watkins finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

"The basket was big for her today," Staley said. "I thought she just smoothly handled scoring in traffic, getting rebounds, putbacks and scoring on pocket passes from our guards. I'm really happy because she's putting in the time."

Arkansas was outscored 24-20 in the third quarter and entered the fourth trailing 71-51. The Gamecocks' depth then took its biggest toll on the Razorbacks, who were dominated in the fourth quarter.

South Carolina outscored Arkansas 27-10 over the final 10 minutes, helped by Tessa Johnson making 2 of her game-high 4 three-pointers.

The Gamecocks made as many three-pointers as the Razorbacks but with 22 fewer attempts. Arkansas was 8 of 41 (19.5%) on threes and the Gamecocks were 8 of 19 (42%)

"Every time there was a break in play and timeout, our players' tongues were wagging," Staley said about defending the Razorbacks. They were like, 'I feel like somebody's chasing me,' throughout the whole game. I mean, this is what Arkansas does. They shoot a lot of threes and if they could get hot, they could blow you out."

The Razorbacks were outrebounded 53-21 and outscored 17-2 on second-chance opportunities.

Arkansas plays at Ole Miss on Sunday at 3 p.m. on SEC Network.

Arkansas guard Makayla Daniels (43) dribbles Thursday in front of South Carolina forward Ashlyn Watkins during the Razorbacks’ loss to the Gamecocks in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)



Arkansas guard Makayla Daniels (43) shoots a layup contested by South Carolina guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (12) on Thursday during the third quarter of the Razorbacks’ 98-61 loss to the Gamecocks at Walton Arena in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Hank Layton)





