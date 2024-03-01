State sports brief

FOOTBALL

Hogs scheduled to wrap up SEC media days

The University of Arkansas will join Auburn, Kentucky and Texas A&M on the final day of SEC media days this summer in Dallas.

The addition of Oklahoma and Texas on July 1 will create a 16-team conference, meaning four schools will appear at the event each day. SEC media days will be at its fourth location in four years following appearances in Birmingham (2021), Atlanta (2022) and Nashville (2023).

Fifth-year Coach Sam Pittman and three Razorbacks will conduct media interviews Thursday, July 18, along with Auburn Coach Hugh Freeze, Kentucky Coach Mark Stoops, the new dean of SEC coaches with Nick Saban's retirement, and first-year Texas A&M Coach Mike Elko.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey will address members of the media on Monday, July 15, followed by LSU Coach Brian Kelly, Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin, South Carolina Coach Shane Beamer and Vanderbilt Coach Clark Lea.

The Tuesday appearances will include Georgia Coach Kirby Smart, Missouri Coach Eli Drinkwitz, Oklahoma Coach Brent Venables and Tennessee Coach Josh Heupel. On Wednesday, Alabama Coach Kalen DeBoer, Florida Coach Billy Napier, Mississippi State Coach Jeff Lebby and Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian will meet the press.

-- Tom Murphy