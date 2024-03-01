Two people arrested in connection with various charges in Washington County

ARRESTS

Fayetteville

Brandon Leftwich, 30, of 3017 W. Old Farmington Road in Fayetteville, was arrested Wednesday in connection with breaking or entering/theft from a vehicle and criminal trespass/premises. Leftwich was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

Daniel Vasquez, 23, of 303 E Ave. in Heavener, Okla., was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape/sexual intercourse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Vasquez was being held Thursday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.