UCA men vs. North Alabama

Cent. Arkansas men vs. North Alabama
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Farris Center, Conway
RECORDS UCA 9-22, 5-10 ASUN; North Alabama 13-16, 7-8
SERIES North Alabama leads 8-4
TV None
RADIO KUCA-FM, 92.7, Conway
STREAMING ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
CENTRAL ARKANSAS
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Javion Guy-King, 6-6, Fr.7.53.3
G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Sr.8.13.6
F Tucker Anderson, 6-9, Fr.14.33.8
F Elias Cato, 6-9, Jr.11.56.1
C Ubong Abasi Etim, 6-9, So.5.57.5
COACH Anthony Boone (43-97 in fifth season at UCA and overall)
NORTH ALABAMA
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Jacari Lane, 6-0, So.15.13.0
G KJ Johnson, 6-3, Sr.14.32.4
G Will Soucie, 6-6, Jr.6.82.8
F Tim Smith Jr., 6-7, Sr.9.55.0
F Damian Forrest, 6-9, Sr.9.88.1
COACH Tony Pujol (74-101 in sixth season at North Alabama and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCAUNA
72.0Points for76.4
78.1Points against76.0
-1.1Rebound margin+0.2
-1.1Turnover margin-0.2
41.4FG pct.44.5
34.03-pt pct.35.4
74.1FT pct.76.2
CHALK TALK Central Arkansas is tied with Jacksonville for the 10th and final spot in the conference tournament. The Bears need a win and a Jacksonville loss to Florida Gulf Coast to secure the final bid. A loss or a Jacksonville win would see UCA miss the ASUN Tournament for the second consecutive season. ... Today is senior day for UCA's Daniel Sofield, Masai Olowokere and Brendan Simmons.
-- Sam Lane