UCA men vs. North Alabama

Cent. Arkansas men vs. North Alabama

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 9-22, 5-10 ASUN; North Alabama 13-16, 7-8

SERIES North Alabama leads 8-4

TV None

RADIO KUCA-FM, 92.7, Conway

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Javion Guy-King, 6-6, Fr.7.53.3

G Masai Olowokere, 6-5, Sr.8.13.6

F Tucker Anderson, 6-9, Fr.14.33.8

F Elias Cato, 6-9, Jr.11.56.1

C Ubong Abasi Etim, 6-9, So.5.57.5

COACH Anthony Boone (43-97 in fifth season at UCA and overall)

NORTH ALABAMA

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jacari Lane, 6-0, So.15.13.0

G KJ Johnson, 6-3, Sr.14.32.4

G Will Soucie, 6-6, Jr.6.82.8

F Tim Smith Jr., 6-7, Sr.9.55.0

F Damian Forrest, 6-9, Sr.9.88.1

COACH Tony Pujol (74-101 in sixth season at North Alabama and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCAUNA

72.0Points for76.4

78.1Points against76.0

-1.1Rebound margin+0.2

-1.1Turnover margin-0.2

41.4FG pct.44.5

34.03-pt pct.35.4

74.1FT pct.76.2

CHALK TALK Central Arkansas is tied with Jacksonville for the 10th and final spot in the conference tournament. The Bears need a win and a Jacksonville loss to Florida Gulf Coast to secure the final bid. A loss or a Jacksonville win would see UCA miss the ASUN Tournament for the second consecutive season. ... Today is senior day for UCA's Daniel Sofield, Masai Olowokere and Brendan Simmons.

-- Sam Lane