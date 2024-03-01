University of Arkansas at Monticello names new vice chancellor for University Advancement and Alumni Engagement

The University of Arkansas at Monticello has hired Landon Grimes as vice chancellor for University Advancement and Alumni Engagement.

Landon, 44, a Monticello native and 1998 graduate of Drew Central High School, has 16 years of combined experience in public and higher education. This includes his serving as training coordinator for the Arkansas Small Business and Technology Development Center at UA-Monticello, partnership coordinator for the UAM School of Education and assistant dean for the UAM School of Education.

Grimes earned multiple degrees from UAM, including a Bachelor of Arts in English degree in 2008, a Master of Arts in Teaching degree in 2009 and a Master of Educational Leadership degree in 2014. He also earned an Education Specialist degree from Arkansas State University in 2019 and a Doctorate of Education degree from Harding University in 2023.

His annual salary will be $123,000.