2 motorists killed in separate crashes near Little Rock, Rector

Two people were killed and another person was injured in two crashes on Arkansas roads late Friday and early Saturday, according to preliminary reports from the Arkansas State Police.

Terri Morris, 44, of Piggott died around 10:48 p.m. Friday when the 2010 Jeep Patriot she was driving south on Arkansas 139 failed to yield at the intersection with Arkansas 90 outside Rector and was struck by a 2016 Peterbilt truck on Arkansas 90, according to a report.

The driver of the truck, 46-year-old Denver Book of Rector, was taken to an area hospital for treatment, the report says.

Jasmine Miller, 28, of White Hall died around 2:29 a.m. Saturday after the 2019 Ford Fusion she was driving south on Interstate 530 south of Little Rock left the road near mile marker 4 and struck a tree, catching fire, according to a report.

Troopers investigating each of the crashes reported that the weather was clear and the roads were dry at the time.