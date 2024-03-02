2A STATE BASKETBALL: Mansfield’s Harlie Fuller sets state record with 9 3-pointers in Lady Tigers’ win

MANSFIELD -- With the home crowd chanting "M-V-P," Mansfield senior guard Harlie Fuller checked out of the game with about a minute left.

The praise was well-deserved.

Fuller hit a state-tournament record nine three-point baskets for a game-high 27 points as Mansfield pulled away for a 67-26 victory against Marshall in a quarterfinal matchup at the Class 2A girls state tournament.

"It's exciting, but it is a lot to take in," Fuller said. "It was so much with the atmosphere of the game. I just love it. Confidence is really key. I've been putting in the extra work. I just felt good. This will be most definitely be a day I remember for the rest of my life."

Fuller made four three-pointers in the first quarter then two more in the third. She closed out the game strong with three more baskets made behind the arc in the fourth quarter.

The previous state tournament record of eight three-pointers was held by Logan Blagg of Dumas and Sidnee Bopp of Marmaduke. Nine three-pointers is also a school record at Mansfield.

"She has worked really, really hard," Mansfield Coach Ethan Bowman said of Fuller. "She has gotten so much better in her career. Her sophomore year, she started here and there then her minutes got cut and she wasn't playing. Her junior year, it was kind of the same deal, but she ended the season really well.

"This year she is the X-factor. It's been consistent hard work. She's been an outstanding senior for us."

Mansfield (31-0) leaned on its defense to take a 22-0 lead after the first quarter against Marshall, which scored 84 points in its first-round win. The Lady Bobcats missed nine shots and had six turnovers in the initial eight minutes.

"Defense is our culture and it is who we are," Bowman said. "We always talk about winning games when shots aren't going in. Defense is a staple of our program. We want to be Lady Tiger tough. It's not easy to defend every possession, sprint back and press for 32 minutes. But that's who we are."

Mansfield's Kaylee Ward also had 16 points and 9 rebounds), and Kynslee Ward added 16 points and 4 assist.

Marshall (22-13) was led by Audrey Blair, who finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Mount Vernon-Enola 64, Cotter 20

The defending Class 2A state champion Lady Warhawks opened with an 11-0 run and didn't look back after that advancing to the semifinals.

Mount Vernon-Enola (41-0) had 10 players score. Dessie McCarty finished with a game-high 29 points as the Lady Warhawks extended their winning streak to 45 games.

Cotter (26-10) trailed 24-6 after the first quarter and 41-8 at halftime. It was led by Laney Dwyer's six points..

Izard County 71, Acorn 69, OT

The Lady Cougars rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter before winning in overtime on Makensie Yancey's game-winning three-pointer with 4 seconds left.

Yancey finished with 15 points, while teammates Quinn Johnson had 22 to lead Izard County (25-11). Tinley Bailey and Olivia Spray each added 13.

Acorn (32-6) was led by 24 points from Daisy Dollar and 19 points from Harlei McCourtney. Sophie Strasner and Chanity Hall each added 11.