3A STATE BASKETBALL: Bergman boys defeat Osceola Seminoles in overtime

ELKINS -- Before Friday's Class 3A quarterfinal game against Osceola, Bergman Coach Bo Martin told his team they needed to be ready to respond to adversity.

So when adversity did hit, the Panthers had the response their coach wanted.

Bergman rallied from a late five-point deficit to force overtime, then outscored the Seminoles 11-6 in the extra period to take a 55-50 victory in the Class 3A boys state tournament at Elks Arena. Bergman advanced to today's 1:30 p.m. semifinal game against Lamar.

"Osceola is just way too athletic and way too talented," Martin said. "Coach [Bryanth] Basemore does a great job with their program. We knew that adversity would hit at some point in the game. We talked about that beforehand. Don't go out there expecting that we're going to jump on them and it's going to be smooth sailing all the way. Be prepared for them to make a run, and when it happens we've just got to respond.

"My kids, they're unbelievable. They responded every time Osceola made one of those runs."

Bergman (32-10) was already familiar with what Osceola (20-14). The Panthers lost to the Seminoles 83-65 in a nonconference game at Osceola on Jan. 5.

"We made a ridiculous schedule for this team," Martin said. "We knew the teams that would likely be in postseason play. We wanted to match up with them early to see what we needed to correct. We did the same thing last year. We played Riverview early in the year, and they beat us and we beat them in the quarterfinal round. It's been really good to us to give us a measuring stick and give us some things we need to improve on."

On Friday, Bergman jumped out to a 24-13 lead in the second quarter after two straight inside baskets from Sawyer Schubert. But the Seminoles cut the lead to 26-21 at halftime and 34-30 entering the fourth quarter. Osceola went on a 11-2 run to open the fourth quarter and led by five twice, including 43-38 with less than 3 minutes remaining.

Schubert had a basket inside off an offensive rebound to cut the lead to 43-40. Dylan Friend hit two free throws with 1:37 left as Bergman pulled within 43-42.

After Bryson Bauer drew an offensive foul, the Panthers took a 44-43 lead on Kaden Ponder's inside basket.

Osceola's Jeremiah Jacobs split a pair of free throws with 21.3 seconds left to tie the game at 44-44, where the score remained going into overtime.

The Panthers took the lead for good in the extra period when Bauer hit 1 of 2 free throws. Zion Fultz hit two free throws for a 47-44 lead and scored a layup on the next possession for a 49-44 lead.

Friend hit two free throws to give Bergman a 51-46 lead. But Osceola's Jeriyan Long and Richard High had baskets to cut the lead to 51-50.

Friend scored on a layup for a 53-50 lead and Osceola missed a three-pointer. Fultz knocked down two free throws with 16.1 seconds remaining to set the final score.

Fultz and Friend combined to score 10 of Bergman's 11 points in overtime.

"They have that clutch gene for sure," Bauer said. "I trust those guys with the last shot in any game on any stage."

Bauer led Bergman with 15 points, while Friend had 14. Fultz, Ponder and Schubert each finished with eight.

Long led Osceola with 14, while Bell had 12 and High 11.

Dumas 63, Elkins 34

Dumas outscored host Elkins 22-8 in the second quarter to take a commanding 36-19 lead at halftime.

The Bobcats then opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run to put the Elks away and advance to today's semifinal.

Raylen Spratt had two three-pointers in the Bobcats' run. Then in the fourth quarter, he scored off three straight steals as the Wildcats (30-4) built a 30-point lead.

Spratt finished with 32 points for the Bobcats, while Tommy Reddick had 20.

Xavier McDowell led the Elks (28-5) with seven points.

Central Arkansas Christian 62, Rivercrest 46

The Mustangs enjoyed a balanced scoring night in advancing to the 3A state semifinals.

Grayson Wilson led CAC (25-5) with 12 points, while Jackson Hampton and Webb Watson each had nine.

Fran Robinson and Steve Lewis each had eight points for Rivercrest (29-4).