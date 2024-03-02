BASEBALL ILLINOIS STATE 8, UAPB 2

SWAC

ILLINOIS STATE 8, UAPB 2

Shaydon Kubo and Daniel Pacella had two hits each to push Illinois State (3-5) past the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff in the series opener at the Torii Hunter Complex in Pine Bluff.

UAPB (6-3) scored in the bottom of the second inning on JaKobi Jackson's run-scoring single to take a 1-0 lead, but Kobo drove in a run in the top of the third to start a three-run rally for the Redbirds. J.T. Sokolove and Shai Robinson also drove in runs in the third.

Illinois State tacked on two more runs in the fourth and one each in the sixth, eighth and ninth innings to put an end to the Golden Lions' four-game winning streak.

Lawrence Noble went 2 for 4 to lead UAPB (6-3).