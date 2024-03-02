



Central Arkansas 8, Tarleton State 3

UCA jumped struck first and piled on later to defeat Tarleton State for its fifth game in a row.

The Bears (6-4) scored three runs in the third inning when Mason King's double to left field scored two runs and a balk by Tarleton State (7-3) scored a third.

UCA regained the lead in the seventh inning on Casey Shipley's first home run, a two-run shot to left field.

AJ Mendolia hit a two-run home run an inning later and Kade Seldomridge drove in the Bears' eight run later in the eighth inning on a sacrifice-fly.

Jesse Barker allowed three runs in 6 1/3 innings in his start. Mason Griffin (3-0) earned the win with 1 1/3 scoreless innings. Hunter Alexander picked up his second save with 1 1/3 scoreless innings.



