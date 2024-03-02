Conway romps past Springdale





If Conway was feeling any nerves going into its postseason opener, it didn't take long for the Lady Wampus Cats to get rid of them.

Emerie Bohanon had 14 of her game-high 21 points in the second half as Conway shot past Springdale 65-31 during the second round of the Class 6A girls state tournament Friday at North Little Rock's Charging Wildcat Arena.

Bohanon was one of three players in double figures for the defending state champions, who weren't as sharp offensively as Coach Ashley Hutchcraft would've liked but led from the outset and kept the Lady Bulldogs from getting comfortable at any point.

"We looked like we hadn't play in a while," she said. "Honestly, we hadn't played in over a week, and that's always the hardest part when you get that bye. I didn't think we shot the ball really well, but that's part of the chaos [Springdale] creates.

"They want you to go and rush your shots, but I think we kind of challenged that and said, 'OK, y'all want to run with us? Let's go.' So I thought our kids handled the pressure well from the start because they weren't nervous at all."

Amiya Taylor had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and Alexis Cox finished with 12 points, 15 rebounds and 5 steals for Conway (25-7), which has won 13 straight games and will play Cabot today in the semifinals at 6 p.m.

But for a team that averaged 70 points during their previous 12 games, it was the way Conway defended the Lady Bulldogs that paved the way to their mercy-rule win.

The Lady Wampus Cats held Springdale (23-8) to 4-of-24 shooting (16.7%) and 12 total points in the first half. Conway was especially tough in the second quarter when the Lady Bulldogs missed their first 10 attempts and went 1 of 14 (7.1%) overall.

"Most people would say that we finally matched up well with someone, size wise," Hutchcraft said. "I think we had to really adjust to the officiating a little bit, and that includes on the defensive end. We want to be able to rebound and get in transition, and I thought we did that.

"I also thought our zone gave them some issues, too."

Their activity on defense also helped the Lady Wampus Cats apply consistent pressure on offense. While it didn't shoot well in that first half -- it went 9 of 24 (37.5%) -- Conway attacked every chance it got. More times than not, it resulted in either free throws or second-chance opportunities.

The Lady Wampus Cats led 31-12 at halftime but took off completely in the third quarter when they outscored Springdale 20-8 over the first six minutes. Bohanon had 10 points during that stretch, including a pair of three-point plays.

Charleen Hudson and Kaiya McCoy both had seven points for the Lady Bulldogs, who were outrebounded 37-15 and committed 18 turnovers.

CABOT 59, FAYETTEVILLE 54

Cabot (28-5) made several big plays over the final seven minutes to create an all 6A-Central Conference semifinal.

AbbiGrace Cunningham had 18 points and 15 rebounds, and Jaycie Cook collected 15 points, 7 rebounds and 4 steals for the Lady Panthers, who avenged the 47-42 loss to Fayetteville (22-9) in December. Bre Hall added 12 points.

Mariyah Moss and Whitney Brown both scored 12 points for the Lady Bulldogs, who led 17-9 early in the second quarter but watched as Cabot scored 15 of the final 20 points of the half. Fayetteville, which also got 11 points from Maiesha Washington and 10 points from Syniah Coleman, fell behind by eight points in the third quarter yet got within three points in the fourth on Moss' floater with 42 seconds remaining.

The Lady Panthers would hit 4 of 6 free throws during the next 30 seconds to hold on.







