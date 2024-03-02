



SUV crashes into Walmart in Michigan

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A sport utility vehicle crashed into a Walmart in suburban Detroit, injuring several people Friday afternoon, police said.

The vehicle did not smash into the Canton Township store's main entrance but near the pharmacy about 1:30 p.m.

"She went in about 45 feet," Chief Chad Baugh told WXYZ-TV, referring to the driver. "We know there's a number of injuries -- probably up to about five injuries right now, including a 2- or 3-year-old child."

It wasn't immediately known what led to the crash or the conditions of the injured people.

By early evening, crews were working to remove the vehicle.

DOJ answers House's Biden subpoenas

WASHINGTON -- The Justice Department is pushing back against a new set of subpoenas quietly sent out by House Republicans related to the Hunter Biden criminal investigation in another faceoff in the President Joe Biden impeachment inquiry.

The department said it has taken "extraordinary steps" to rebut claims of political interference in the investigation into the president's son despite a lack of hard evidence for the allegations, according to a letter obtained Friday by The Associated Press.

The letter to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan is a response to previously unreported subpoenas the committee sent last week as part of the impeachment inquiry into the president.

The subpoenas went to two rank-and-file attorneys in the Justice Department's tax division as well as two officials who have previously testified before the committee -- U.S. Attorney for Washington, D.C., Matthew Graves and former Delaware prosecutor Lesley Wolf.

The Judiciary Committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hunter Biden's tax and business affairs have been under investigation in Delaware since 2018. He has pleaded innocent to gun and tax charges filed in the state.

N.J. man pleads guilty in Menendez case

NEW YORK -- A New Jersey businessman pleaded guilty Friday to trying to bribe U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, admitting that he gave the senator's wife a car to influence him and agreeing to a deal with prosecutors that calls for him to testify in the corruption case against the Democrat.

Jose Uribe of Clifton, N.J., entered the plea in Manhattan federal court to seven charges, including conspiracy to commit bribery from 2018-23, honest services wire fraud, obstruction of justice and tax evasion.

As he described his crimes in court, Uribe told Judge Sidney Stein that he conspired with several people, including Nadine Menendez, to provide her with a Mercedes-Benz in return for her husband "using his power and influence as a United States senator to get a favorable outcome and to stop all investigations related to one of my associates."

According to a plea agreement, Uribe could face up to 95 years in prison, though he could win leniency by cooperating and testifying against the other defendants, which he's agreed to do. He also agreed to forfeit $246,000, representing proceeds traceable to his crimes.

Uribe was among three businessmen charged in the corruption case against Menendez and his wife, which was revealed last fall. Authorities say the couple accepted bribes of cash, gold bars and the luxury car in exchange for his help and influence over foreign affairs.

The defendants have pleaded innocent.

Uribe remains free on a $1 million bond. His plea deal was signed Friday.

Uribe's attorney, Daniel Fetterman, declined to comment. David Schertler, a lawyer for Nadine Menendez, declined to comment. Lawyers for the senator did not immediately comment.

NYC mayor states support for raided aide

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams stood Friday by a longtime adviser whose properties were raided by the FBI and shrugged off concerns about the mounting federal probes of people linked to his administration.

FBI agents searched two Bronx addresses Thursday owned by Winnie Greco, a former fundraiser for Adams who now serves as his director of Asian affairs. They also searched the New World Mall in Flushing, Queens, where several fundraisers were held for Adams's 2021 mayoral campaign.

"The inquiry is going to take its course," Adams said on 1010 WINS news radio.

When asked specifically if he still had confidence in Greco during an appearance on WPIX-TV, the mayor quickly responded: "Yes, I do."

The mayor's office said later Greco experienced a "medical episode" during Thursday's raid that required federal authorities to request an ambulance to take her to the hospital.

The administration declined to provide further details of the incident other than to stress that Greco will not be performing any city duties until the investigation is complete.







