ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ‘Spring Awakening,’ 1-man C.S. Lewis show this week





THEATER

'Spring Awakening'

Actors Theatre of Little Rock opens its production of "Spring Awakening" (music by Duncan Sheik, lyrics and book by Steven Sater based on the 1891 German play of the same name by Frank Wedekind) at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Quapaw Quarter United Methodist Church, 1601 Louisiana St., Little Rock. Shows continue at 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, 6 p.m. Sunday through March 23. Tickets are $25, $20 for students, senior citizens and military. Visit tinyurl.com/rewzj2nf.

The musical, set in a small German town, follows the awakening of young individuals to the intricacies of their bodies, minds and emotions, hindered by rigid and authoritarian figures, including strict parents, oppressive teachers and uncompromising administrators. The cast includes Leo Martinez as Melchior, Finley Daniel as Wendell, Peyton Greenwood as Moritz, Leah Stewart as Ilse, Destiny Duguid as Martha, Tyler Mann as Hanschen/Rupert, Tyler Losing as Ernst/Reinhold, and Verda Davenport-Booher and Ben Barham as the adults.

'C.S. Lewis On Stage'

Max McLean explores the heart and mind of "Chronicles of Narnia" creator and Christian theologian C.S. Lewis in his one-man multimedia show, "C.S. Lewis On Stage: Further Up & Further In," 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday at Fayetteville's Walton Arts Center, 495 W. Dickson St. Tickets are $63, $73 and $103; a limited number of $30 seats are available as part of the center's "$30 under 30" initiative (ID required). Call (479) 443-5600 or visit CSLewisOnStage.com or WaltonArtsCenter.org.

Civil War story

Debra Conner portrays Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, the only woman to serve as a physician with the Union Army during the Civil War, in "The Original New Woman of America's Civil War: The Story of Dr. Mary Edwards Walker," 7 p.m. Tuesday at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History, 503 E. Ninth St., Little Rock. Admission is free; light refreshments will be provided. Call (501) 376-4602.

In 1864, while serving with the 52nd Ohio Volunteer Infantry, Walker was accused of spying and served four months as a Confederate prisoner of war. She was a devoted practitioner of reform dress -- wearing of trousers by women -- and was arrested numerous times for her scandalous attire. In 1865, President Andrew Johnson awarded her the Medal of Honor, the country's highest military honor; she remains the only woman ever to receive it.

Debra Conner portrays Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, the only woman to serve as a physician with the Union Army during the Civil War, in "The Original New Woman of America's Civil War: The Story of Dr. Mary Edwards Walker," Tuesday at Little Rock's MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



MUSIC

'Celtic Spring'

Hot Springs-based The Muses Project offers "Celtic Spring," a blend of traditional and contemporary Irish, Scottish and English ballads, folk songs and sacred tunes, with performances:

◼️ 6 p.m. Wednesday, student show at the Muses Cultural Arts Center, 428 Orange St., Hot Springs. Free for artists, performers, students and teachers; call (501) 609-9811 to register.

◼️ 7 p.m. Thursday, Cabe Hall, Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council, 321 W. Fourth St., Texarkana. Tickets are $35. Call (903) 792-8681.

◼️ 7 p.m. Friday, Woodlands Auditorium, 1101 DeSoto Blvd., Hot Springs Village. Tickets are $35.

◼️ 3 p.m. Saturday-March 9, Muses Cultural Arts Center, Hot Springs. $35.

◼️ 7 p.m. March 11, Westover Hills Presbyterian Church, 6400 Richard B. Hardie Drive, Little Rock. Free (sponsored by Legacy Termite & Pest Control).

Call (501) 609-9811 or visit themusesproject.org.

Joining the Muses' troupe of 33 performers (including sopranos Deleen Davidson, Ruth'e Korelitz, Rebecca Seewald, Alex Tyler and Erica Schoelkopf) are Irish harp/flute duo Chaski (harpists Shana Norton and flutist Adrienne Inglis) plus instrumentalists, dancers and a mixed-voice ensemble of Muses Young Artists.

Sopranos Deleen Davidson, Rebecca Seewald and Ruth'e Korelitz head the lineup for The Muses Project's "Celtic Spring." (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



'Voces Omnes'

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Choirs and choirs from Little Rock Central High School, Parkview High School and Sheridan High School will take part in the "Voces Omnes" concert, 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, Fine Arts Building, UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. The program will include pieces by Randall Thompson, Rene Clausen, Roland Carter, Timothy Brown, Billy Joel, Paul Mealor and Jaakko Mäntyjärvi. Admission is free. Call (501) 916-3291.

COMEDY

El Dorado show

Comedian Ben Bailey performs at 7 p.m. Thursday in First Financial Music Hall, 101 E. Locust St., El Dorado. Tickets are $35 for general admission, $40-$50 for reserved table seats ($50 pit table seats include a post- show meet-and-greet with Bailey). Visit eldomad.com.

Comedian Ben Bailey performs Thursday at El Dorado's First Financial Music Hall. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)



ART

On the surface

Photographs by Doyne Dodd of landscapes and buildings from Colorado to Arkansas and detailed images of surfaces of buildings and objects goes on display Monday in the Focus Gallery in the Windgate Center of Art and Design at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. The exhibition remains up through March 29. A reception in Dodd's honor is set for 5-7 p.m. Thursday in the Windgate Center. Gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, 2-5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. Call (501) 916-5104 or email nglarson@ualr.edu.









"Yosemite IV" by Doyne Dodd is part of a collection going on display Monday at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)









