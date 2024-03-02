Mark Green, Republican chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security, said in a statement he will seek a fourth term representing Tennessee's 7th district "so I can be here on Day 1 next year to help President Trump end this border crisis once and for all."

Ronald McAbee, a former employee of the Williamson County, Tenn., sheriff's office, was sentenced to five years and 10 months in federal prison for assaulting police officers and storming the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot.

Jaden Butcher, 18, of Minneapolis, who recently hospitalized for a gunshot wound in the foot, was charged with nine counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count of fleeing police in connection with an August 2023 mass shooting.

Gocha Ramirez, district attorney in Starr County, Texas, agreed to pay a $1,250 fine and have his license held in a probated suspension for 12 months in a settlement reached with the State Bar of Texas for allowing murder charges to be filed against a 26-year-old woman who self-managed an abortion.

Ryohei Akima, 37, of, Yonago, Japan, will receive a $320,000 settlement after a federal court agreed that he was wrongly accused of drunken driving after a Fowlerville, Mich., officer misread his breathalyzer results of 0.02 as 0.22 -- nearly three times over Michigan's blood-alcohol limit for driving, court records show.

Daniel Gwynn, a 54-year-old man sentenced to death in a deadly Philadelphia apartment fire, was released from the state prison in Montgomery County, Pa., after a judge dismissed first-degree murder, arson and aggravated assault charges against him.

Kevin Monahan, 66, of Hebron, N.Y., was sentenced to 25 years to life for killing a 20-year-old woman after the SUV she was riding in mistakenly drove into his long, winding rural driveway.

Mark Kampf, the top elections official in Nye County, Nev., that led to a hand-count in the 2022 midterms, is leaving his post, according to a resignation letter the rural county received.

Mitch Roth, mayor of Honolulu, said the rescue of a 27-year-old Canadian tourist from the ocean after he drove his rental Jeep off a cliff of South Point in Naalehu required 16 first responders and the incident "sounds like a careless act."