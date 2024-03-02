Need new approach

I think we should hire tutors as teachers by waiving all certification requirements, fees and training. Many have already demonstrated they can put students on the right trajectory toward learning and have, in many cases, repaired the damage done by ineffective "teachers" who act as mere "presenters." It is not sufficient to simply present subject matter, no matter how sophisticated it may be, if the students are not learning.

Just look around and see all the failing schools as evidence that the so-called "leaders" have failed America's children. It is time to try novel approaches even if they are not totally in lockstep with the academic and state elites.

NORMAN NORTH

Springdale

About indoctrination

Indoctrination in schools is wrong. What is indoctrination? Unfortunately, some think it is teaching anything they disagree with. It is more accurately defined as teaching someone to uncritically and fully accept only the ideas, opinions, and beliefs of a particular group without considering other ideas, opinions, and beliefs. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order banning what she called "indoctrination" in schools. Good for her!

I believe that private schools (religious and secular) have a right to teach only their particular world viewpoint as the parents freely choose to send their children and to support that school with their tuition. For the government to not allow this would be a form of censorship. That is true whether or not I personally agree with the parents' choice or the school's curriculum. Alexa Henning, Governor Sanders' spokeswoman, said, "Government policies must empower parents to make decisions for their children."

However, if a private school receives financial support from Arkansas tax revenue, it should be required to have a curriculum that includes conflicting ideas, beliefs, and opinions. To not allow this would be indoctrination as well as censorship. Parents have a right to have their children indoctrinated, but that right stops when it infringes upon my right to not financially support those private schools. Parents, send your children where you want, but don't expect me to underwrite it. Taxpayers should not be forced to fund indoctrination in schools that receive our tax dollars through vouchers.

Governor Sanders said, "Schools must educate, not indoctrinate students." She opposes indoctrination with her words, but not with her actions if the instruction agrees with her viewpoint.

One final thought: Indoctrination tells you what to think. Education teaches you to think. Whether you are conservative or liberal, Republican or Democrat, that is true.

DENMAN GILLETT

Little Rock

It's a poor reflection

I do not read the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for opinion pieces of white male harassment (Robert Steinbuch) of Muslim Arab women (Mohja Kahf). He has published multiple columns about her and her workplace. I am not sure why you are letting this continue. I believe his talking points are undeniably false, and extremely dangerous. This reflects poorly on your journalistic integrity.

BRETT PITTS

West Fork

Thoughts on politics

I have five thoughts:

On MAGA: Believe Trump and hold your votes in November to protest a rigged system. Make your voice heard loud and clear by not voting. Make a statement against the corrupt system by holding your vote until the system is fixed and you are sure your vote will count. You can be the new silent majority.

On immigrants: Tag and tax them. Specifically photograph immigrants, fingerprint them, collect DNA samples, and verify their "contact" information, then release them into the workforce and collect payroll taxes. They will not get any government benefits until they become naturalized citizens; charitable organizations can take care of them until they can sustain themselves. The result is tax coffers grow without new taxes on us, and jobs get done.

On voting: Remember you can spout conspiracy/political nonsense all you want, but once you step into the voting booth, you are the master of your decision and no one will know your choice.

On abortion: Every pro-lifer should be mandated to register at every adoption center and be waiting in line to adopt unwanted/unaborted newborns, no matter their health condition, so that the life you cherish so much has every opportunity to thrive like you believe it should. Show your Christianity, charity, and compassion by rescuing the newborn you have forced into this world over the situation/health of the baby or his or her mother.

Lastly, on U.S.: What has the American dream come to that someone like DJT is a political cult, and what has happened to Americans that we are entertained by his Republican circus of schadenfreude at all? Politicians must not be a sideshow, and democratic government must be taken seriously.

Just some food for thought. Thank you.

BRUCE MILES

Sherwood