Local sports roundup

Thursday's games

PREP SOFTBALL

Bentonville 9, FS Southside 0

The Lady Tigers collected 10 hits in a 6A-West Conference victory over the Lady Mavericks.

Alexis Lorennij and Kylee Wyman each had two hits, two RBI and scored a run for Bentonville (1-1, 1-1), while Amber Turner had two hits, a run and RBI.

Ryann Sanders threw a one-hitter and collected 13 strikeouts in seven innings.

Springdale Har-Ber 6, Rogers 1

The Lady Wildcats improved to 2-0 in 6A-West play with the win over the Lady Mounties.

Cyarah Dotts had 11 strikeouts for Har-Ber.