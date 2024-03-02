Man shot, killed during confrontation with Eureka Springs police Friday





EUREKA SPRINGS -- State Police are investigating an incident Friday in which a Eureka Springs police officer fatally shot a man.

Two Eureka Springs police officers responded to a 911 call Friday from the Rowdy Beaver Den, a downtown bar on Spring Street, advising Christopher Vanschoick, 36, had brandished a handgun during a disturbance, according to a news release from the State Police.

Officers upon arrival observed Vanschoick sitting in his vehicle on the street near the Rowdy Beaver Den. They confronted Vanschoick and a struggle ensued; Vanschoick produced a handgun and one of the officers fired his own gun, striking Vanschoick, according to the release.

Vanschoick was pronounced dead by the Carroll County Coroner's Office. His body will be transferred to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory to determine the cause and manner of death, the release states.

State Police will present an investigative case file to the prosecuting attorney, who will determine whether the use of deadly force was consistent with state law, according to the release.

The release did not disclose the names of the officers involved.

The Eureka Springs Police Department released a statement Saturday morning on its Facebook page: "There was an officer-involved shooting in downtown Eureka Springs last night. The Arkansas State Police are currently investigating the situation. Further details will be released as the information becomes available."



