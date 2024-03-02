HORSE RACING

Preakness purse increases

The purse for the Preakness Stakes will increase to $2 million, up from $1.5 million in 2023, and it will become part of a new three-leg series with a potential bonus payout of $5 million, 1/ST Racing said Friday in a move designed to increase the appeal of Maryland's signature race. Despite its status as the second jewel in the Triple Crown, the Preakness has struggled to draw top contenders from the Kentucky Derby in recent years because owners and trainers are increasingly reluctant to run their horses on just two weeks' rest. Derby winner Mage was the only horse to compete in both races last year, and he finished third at Pimlico Race Course, with Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure taking the Preakness. With little apparent support for a revamped Triple Crown calendar that would add time between the Derby and Preakness, 1/ST, which owns and operates the Preakness, is trying a different approach. The company will dangle a $5 million bonus for any horse that wins the Preakness, the Sept. 28 California Crown Stakes at Santa Anita Park and the Jan. 28, 2025, Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park in Florida.

FOOTBALL

Patriots release CB Jackson

The New England Patriots released cornerback J.C. Jackson on Friday. The move, which was not unexpected, saves the team over $13 million in cap space. The Patriots now have the most cap space in the NFL with over $101 million to spend this offseason, per OverTheCap.com. The Patriots acquired Jackson and a seventh-round pick from the Chargers in exchange for a sixth-round pick last season. They acquired Jackson after losing rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez for the season to a torn labrum. Jackson played eight games before being placed on the non-football illness list for mental-health issues. He was also suspended one game for missing curfew. Jackson began his career with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He was a Pro Bowl selection and second-team All-Pro in 2021 before signing a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Chargers.

Eagles cut safety Byard

The Philadelphia Eagles released two-time All-Pro safety Kevin Byard on Friday in a salary-cap move, months after acquiring him from Tennessee. The 30-year-old Byard had one year left on his contract and the move helped the Eagles clear about $13 million in cap space. Byard was largely ineffective in his short stint with the Eagles. He had one interception and 75 tackles in 10 regular-season games. The Eagles sent safety Terrell Edmunds and fifth and sixth-round draft picks in 2024 to the Titans for Byard in October.

SKIING

Odermatt adds to streak

Marco Odermatt stretched his World Cup giant slalom winning streak to 11 races on Friday in Aspen, Colo., and added that discipline's season title to the overall title he clinched last weekend. Odermatt won the last three GS events last season and is now 8-0 this season, opening up a 470-point lead with three races remaining, so he can't be caught. The record for most consecutive World Cup victories in one discipline is 14, set by Ingemar Stenmark in the giant slalom in the late 1970s. On Friday, Odermatt completed two runs down the Strawpile slope in Aspen on a sunny day in 2 minutes, 7.87 seconds, beating Swiss teammate Loic Meillard by 0.14 seconds. Atle Lie McGrath of Norway was third, 0.81 off the pace. Only one other ski racer, fourth-place Thomas Tumler of Switzerland, finished within a second of Odermatt, who is the reigning Olympic gold medalist and world champion in the GS.

HOCKEY

Devils trade for MacDermid

The New Jersey Devils have acquired Kurtis MacDermid in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche, giving them some much-needed toughness as they try to stay in the playoff race in the Eastern Conference. New Jersey sent a 2024 seventh-round pick and the rights to unsigned 23-year-old forward Zakhar Bardakov to complete the trade announced by both teams Friday. MacDermid, who turns 30 on March 25, has played very sparingly this season with the Avalanche. He has averaged just over five minutes of ice time in 29 games, scoring two goals and racking up 23 penalty minutes.

TENNIS

Rublev DQ'd at Dubai

Andrey Rublev was defaulted from his semifinal at the Dubai Championships for yelling in the face of a line judge, allowing Alexander Bublik to advance to the final on Friday. Also, defending champion Daniil Medvedev was knocked out in the other semi by Ugo Humbert 7-5, 6-3. The second-seeded Rublev erupted after Bublik won a point to take a 6-5 lead in the deciding set. The Russian, who is ranked No. 5, immediately pointed to the baseline, walked to the line judge, leaned over and shouted in his face. ATP supervisor Roland Herfel came to the court accompanied by a Russian speaker, who said Rublev swore in his native language. Rublev responded: "I was talking to him in English." He insisted he did not use profanity. But umpire Miriam Bley defaulted Rublev for unsportsmanlike conduct, after which the seventh-seeded Bublik said "I'm OK to continue" with the match. Bublik won 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 6-5.

De Minaur advances

Defending champion Alex de Minaur advanced to the final of the Mexican Open when Jack Draper retired in the third set on Friday. The third-seeded Australian won the first set 6-3, dropped the second 6-2 and was leading 4-0 in the third when Draper, who was visibly diminished physically, called it quits. The 25-year-old, ninth-ranked de Minaur won his ninth consecutive match in Mexico and became the first defending champion to reach the Acapulco final since David Ferrer in 2013. De Minaur has seven career ATP titles, with last year at Acapulco his most recent. Draper, of Great Britain, was playing in his first semifinal of an ATP 500 tournament.