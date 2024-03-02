Officials: Burned mall had no fire exits

DHAKA, Bangladesh -- A six-story shopping mall that caught fire in the Bangladeshi capital had no fire exits, the country's prime minister said Friday as the death toll climbed to at least 46 and rescuers searched for more victims.

The fire started late Thursday in a restaurant on the first floor of the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall in downtown Dhaka. More than a dozen firefighting units were deployed.

Firefighters rescued survivors and pulled out bodies, and by early Friday, at least 43 people were confirmed dead. Three injured people died later, Health Minister Samanta Lal Sen said. He said the toll could rise as at least a dozen critically injured people were being treated at two state-run hospitals.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her shock at the loss of lives and said it was a result of negligence.

The Capital Development Authority, the official regulator, said the building was not permitted to open restaurants but it had at least eight food shops.

Forty-one victims have been identified and 38 of the bodies have been handed to their families, said Bacchu Mia, who is in charge of a police outpost at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

Five members of one family were among the dead, while the toll also included students, teachers and two reporters.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but the fire service department said the building owner was served at least three times with notices to correct the building's fire-extinguishing system.

Car injures 19 at tram stop in Poland

WARSAW, Poland -- A car struck a crowd of people waiting at a tram stop Friday in the northwestern Polish city of Szczecin, injuring at least 19 people, and then collided with three other vehicles as the driver tried to flee the scene, local police said.

The injured included three children, Szczecin police spokesperson Paweł Pankau said. Two people were reported to be in critical condition.

The collision occurred at a busy intersection at the start of the rush hour, at about 4 p.m. local time.

Police said the Polish driver, a 33-year-old resident of Szczecin, fled but was arrested soon after.

Pankau said there was no suspicion of terrorism. He didn't provide further details.

Ex-soldier arrested in 1978 murder case

BERLIN -- A 66-year-old man accused of killing a woman when he was stationed in Germany as a U.S. soldier nearly 46 years ago has been arrested in the United States, German investigators said Friday.

The man, whose name wasn't released in line with German privacy rules, is accused of stabbing a 35-year-old woman more than 30 times at her apartment on June 11, 1978. At the time, authorities were unable to find the killer.

German police took up the investigation again in 2020, reexamining large amounts of evidence, Stuttgart prosecutors and police in nearby Ludwigsburg said in a statement. A fingerprint led them to the suspect, and further investigation -- including a DNA comparison -- was carried out in conjunction with U.S. authorities, including FBI offices in Albany and Berlin.

German prosecutors sought an arrest warrant on suspicion of murder. The man was detained Feb. 13 by the U.S. Marshals Service with support from the FBI and the New York state police and is in custody at a U.S. jail. German authorities are seeking his extradition.

Murder does not fall under the statute of limitations in Germany.

Bomb threat shuts Zimbabwe airport

HARARE, Zimbabwe -- A bomb scare shut down Zimbabwe's Victoria Falls Airport on Friday, forcing the country's president to cancel a planned address at a conference on renewable energy, an official said.

Zimbabwean President Edson Mnangagwa was due to address the conference in the morning, but "had to suspend his trip to allow for investigations which are already underway," presidential spokesperson George Charamba said.

Authorities couldn't confirm local media reports that the president's plane made a U-turn while traveling to the conference.

Charamba said airport authorities were informed by Fastjet airline about an email sent "by a John Doe" claiming a "credible bomb/firearm threat" targeting Zimbabwe's airports.

Security systems are "now on heightened alert," Charamba said, urging people to be calm while investigations proceed.

"While our country is peaceful and all our ports of entry are well-secured, such alerts on possible terrorist attacks are taken very seriously," he said.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Zimbabwe said the incident had forced some flights to divert or delay landing, and more disruptions were likely "to allow for the continuous monitoring of the environment."

While such incidents are unusual in the southern African country, a 2018 explosion in Zimbabwe's second-largest city, Bulawayo, killed two people and wounded about 50 others during a campaign rally before the presidential election that year.





Firefighters rescue a woman from a fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Bangladesh's health minister says a fire in a six-story commercial complex in the nation's capital, Dhaka, has killed several people and injured dozens of others. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)



Family members of a victim of a fire that broke out at a commercial complex wait outside a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday March 1, 2024. Bangladesh's health minister says a fire in a six-story commercial complex in the nation's capital, Dhaka, has killed several people and injured dozens of others. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)



Family members of a person stuck at a commercial complex reacts as firefighters try to rescue them from a fire in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday Feb. 29, 2024. Bangladesh's health minister says a fire in a six-story commercial complex in the nation's capital, Dhaka, has killed several people and injured dozens of others. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)



Firefighters work to contain a fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, March 1, 2024. Bangladesh's health minister says a fire in a six-story commercial complex in the nation's capital, Dhaka, has killed several people and injured dozens of others. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)



People watch as firefighters work to contain a fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Bangladesh's health minister says a fire in a six-story commercial complex in the nation's capital, Dhaka, has killed several people and injured dozens of others. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)



Officials match fingerprints to identify dead bodies of victims of a fire that broke out overnight at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, March 1, 2024. More than forty people were killed in the fire. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)



Family members of a victim of a fire that broke out overnight at a commercial complex react in a hospital in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Friday, March 1, 2024. More than forty people were killed in the fire. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)



Firefighters work to contain a fire that broke out at a commercial complex in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024. Bangladesh's health minister says a fire in a six-story commercial complex in the nation's capital, Dhaka, has killed several people and injured dozens of others. (AP Photo/Mahmud Hossain Opu)

