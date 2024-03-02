Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis First post — 12:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS 3-10 (30%)

MEET 89-300 (29.7%)

LEE'S LOCK Bohemian Bo in the seventh

BEST BET Copper Echo in the third

LONG SHOT Insightful Miss in the sixth

CONFIDENCE RATINGS

****confident choice

***plenty to like

**things to like

*educated guess

1 Purse $70,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $100,000

THORNY** raced competitively in maiden allowance races at Fair Grounds, and subsequent breezes at Oaklawn have been upbeat. SPIRITUAL LADY has been forwardly placed in consecutive in-the-money sprint finishes, and she is bred to improve at route distances. RUBIA finished well in a third-place turf sprint effort, and her previous Beyer figures on dirt are competitive.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

6 ThornyEsquivelMcPeek5-2

8 Spiritual LadyTorresSharp7-2

2 RubiaAsmussenAsmussen3-1

7 When I Look At YouBealmearMcPeek9-2

1 Cheyenne MoonQuinonezBrennan12-1

10 Two PracticalGallardoRobertson15-1

4 Church ServiceArrietaCline15-1

9 MiwomanBarbosaRiecken15-1

3 Rose ParadeDe La CruzRufino20-1

5 Haunted DreamAndersonSnodgrass30-1

2 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

MEMES*** contested the lead before drawing off to a five-length maiden win, and he was claimed by a high percentage stable which has him spotted to contend. CRAVENSWORTH followed a clear maiden score at Ellis with a fast-closing second-place finish at this condition at Keeneland. PRESSURE finished third after pressing the pace on a sloppy track, and he has done his best running on a fast surface.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

8 MemesTorresDiodoro2-1

6 CravensworthBejaranoMoquett4-1

12 PressureWalesPetalino6-1

11 AsymmetricEsquivelWard5-1

2 Little FrappucinoAsmussenAsmussen10-1

9 Mo TapBarbosaBroberg12-1

1 Commander RexCastilloRufino12-1

1a Asset BasisCastilloRufino12-1

13 IsoclineBealmearBlair12-1

7 SmackzillaQuinonezVon Hemel15-1

5 Still On the BooksBaileyHewitt15-1

3 ImpressorHernandezJordan20-1

10 ImmoralBealmearJansen20-1

4 BordinosPusacMartin30-1

3 Purse $60,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds, maiden claiming $50,000

COPPER ECHO*** was beaten one length in a key maiden race at Houston, and he has worked smartly in company since arriving at Oaklawn and appears to have landed in a field with little opposing speed. MOHAWK RIVER has earned the field's fastest Beyer figure for winning trainer Lindsay Schultz, and he is switching to the leading rider. LAST DIAMOND is an expensive son of top sire Uncle Mo, and he is working well up to his debut for Hall of Fame trainer Steve Asmussen.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 Copper EchoAsmussenAsmussen5-1

8 Mohawk RiverTorresSchultz3-1

4 Last DiamondSantanaAsmussen6-1

7 NullifyJuarezLukas9-2

3 Catalina CrushCastilloWilliams7-2

9 CorkedHernandezDiodoro10-1

6 MiragePusacMartin10-1

5 Thanks FrankFuentesVon Hemel12-1

2 Northern ChillEsquivelBlair20-1

10 Commander StormBaileyHaran30-1

4 Purse $141,000, 4-year-olds and up, allowance optional claiming

MIDNIGHT RISING** is a graded stake-placed finisher who scored a clear entry-level allowance victory in his first race on dirt, and he figures to work out an ideal trip behind a contentious pace. ALEJANDRO defeated $50,000 claimers by nearly six lengths last month, and his consistent form is muddied due to a pair of poor races over a wet track. WINNEMAC AVENUE had a modest two-race winning streak snapped when tiring over a muddy surface, but he is the speed drawn on the rail and should rebound.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

7 Midnight RisingEsquivelBlair3-1

5 AlejandroFuentesAsmussen7-2

1 Winnemac AvenueChuanDiVito6-1

8 Machine Gun ManSantanaSanchez4-1

3 Can't Hush ThisTorresMorse8-1

4 Ethereal RoadBejaranoMoquett9-2

6 Santos DumontAsmussenHartman12-1

2 Decision MakerArrietaVan Berg12-1

5 Purse $45,000, 6 furlongs, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $20,000

SHADY EMPIRE** was a clear winner at a higher claiming price just two races back, and he is a threat to lead these past every pole. MAC DADDY TOO is dropping to the lowest price of his career, and he has the speed, class and connections to win. COLT FICTION has raced close to the lead in four consecutive in-the-money finishes against slightly better.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Shady EmpireHernandezDiodoro7-2

5 Mac Daddy TooSantanaCasse9-2

2 Colt FictionCastilloMiller4-1

11 Luv to WinZimmermanMcKnight8-1

8 BurninhunkofloveTorresBroberg5-1

12 Tiger DadAsmussenAsmussen8-1

1 Summer in MalibuCJHernandezCombs10-1

9 Circle Back JackChuanGarcia15-1

13 Alpine ThunderTorresDiodoro12-1

6 Shacks WayBealmearHewitt20-1

10 Crème de La ChromeBarbosaWilson20-1

4 Latin CasinoEsquivelManley20-1

7 DeflaterBaileyCline30-1

6 Purse $42,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $25,000

INSIGHTFUL MISS** won consecutive races in the fall in Kentucky, and she broke poorly on a muddy track when overmatched in a deceptive first race at Oaklawn. SUMMER OF MISCHIEF led from gate to finish line defeating a non-winners-of-two field, and she was claimed by a winning stable and picks up the leading rider. FOREVER HOME raced close to a strong pace in an improved third-place finish, and she may be able to beat the inside horses to the rail.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

4 Insightful MissBealmearDuncan8-1

6 Summer of MischiefTorresSharp5-2

3 Forever HomeChuanGarcia7-2

10 Bertie's CauseArrietaBroberg3-1

9 Perilous LifeAsmussenAsmussen9-2

5 CommunicationiskeyPusacRufino15-1

1 Ghost BayouCastilloRufino15-1

7 Our BetQuinonezChleborad20-1

2 Singing EmmaEsquivelLoy20-1

8 The Princess SaysDe La CruzCunningham20-1

7 The Nodouble Breeders'. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which were bred in Arkansas

BOHEMIAN BO**** has scored dominant front-running victories in his past two races against state-bred rivals, and the stake-placed sprinter is strictly the one to catch and beat. LOCHMOOR is a strong finisher who has won three of his past five races against Arkansas-bred opposition. PEACE DOG has enough natural speed to be in a striking position, and he is making his third start after a long layoff.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

3 Bohemian BoTorresVance9-5

4 LochmoorAsmussenRiecken5-2

6 Peace DogCastilloRufino4-1

1 Navy SealBejaranoKnott6-1

8 King PeanutArrietaPeitz8-1

2 Willow Creek RoadGallardoRobertson12-1

7 Macho RoccoChuanGarcia15-1

5 Hit SceneQuinonezOwens20-1

8 Purse $140,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds, allowance optional claiming

TIME FOR TRUTH*** followed a wire-to-wire debut victory with a strong second-place stake finish, and the speedy colt figures to control the pace. He is also treated with Lasix for the first time. ETHAN ENERGY is back on Lasix following a fourth-place finish in the Grade III Lecomte at Fair Grounds, and the experienced two-turn runner switches to leading rider Cristian Torres. AWESOME ROAD is dropping in class following three consecutive races against graded stake rivals.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 Time for TruthBejaranoMoquett5-2

5 Ethan EnergyTorresCox8-5

3 Awesome RoadChuanCox9-2

2 Universal SoundSantanaAsmussen6-1

7 Googol JokeArrietaMedina8-1

1 SpeedtailFuentesMason20-1

6 Willy D'sBealmearCompton20-1

4 RedfieldJuarezSchultz30-1

11 QuencioPusacGarcia30-1

8 Pappy's RevengeGallardoRobertson30-1

9 ConcentrationEsquivelLauer30-1

9 The Downthedustyroad Breeders'. Purse $150,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up which were bred in Arkansas

KANTEX*** easily defeated a similar field in January, and she has won all four of her sprint races at Oaklawn on a fast track. KABOOM BABY is a stake winning mare, who finished second in this stake in 2023. CONNIE K withstood pace pressure in a game sprint victory last month, and she is a threat to lead from gate to wire.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

1 KantexBejaranoMorse9-5

9 Kaboom BabyQuinonezWitt2-1

2 Connie KEsquivelMorse5-2

3 MozingoTorresDiodoro10-1

5 Rivercrest GirlDe La CruzPish12-1

6 Summer ShoesBaileySwearingen15-1

7 Fly Like the WindJuarezCalhoun20-1

8 Count It All JoySantanaAltamirano30-1

4 Hot Springs BlingCourtDonaldson30-1

10 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $12,500

CHROME CANDY** contested the pace while uncomfortably between rivals in an improved third-place finish, and he may have needed the race and he drew a more comfortable post. CHAOS REIGNS is likely to go heavily favored following a narrow defeat at Del Mar, but he is cutting back in distance and suspiciously dropping to the bottom of the local maiden ranks. PERP WALK has rallied in three fourth-place finishes, and he figures to improve with a drop in class.

PP HORSEJOCKEYTRAINERODDS

10 Chrome CandyHernandezCravens7-2

1 Chaos ReignsTorresDiVito7-5

6 Perp WalkAsmussenAsmussen4-1

7 NatoradeBarbosaVan Berg15-1

5 Gust of WindAndersonTranquilino10-1

12 Dancin RocketZimmermanMartin12-1

9 My Brother MikeBealmearHewitt15-1

14 Cloud Without ReinCourtCompton10-1

13 Kant Conquer MeBealmearSnodgrass15-1

3 LandlordBejaranoMoquett15-1

4 Scott CityEsquivelMorse20-1

2 State School SmartPusacLoy20-1

11 Reveille ValleySantanaMcBride20-1

8 Lakeside RumbleCourtNorthrop30-1