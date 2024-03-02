Seven people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Arrests

Rogers

Nicholas Graves, 35, of 3467 County Road 996 in Green Forest, was arrested Friday in connection with battery. Graves was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Springdale

Thomas Stovall, 29, of 4217 N. Harbor Isle in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with two counts of aggravated assault. Stovall was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Antonio Aguirre, 29, of 5735 Reliance St. in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing. Aguirre was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center in lieu of $3,500 bond.

Caleb Potts, 25, of 2022 N. Lisa Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with breaking or entering a building. Potts was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Taylor Lubritz, 30, of 2825 N. Susan Carol Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with breaking or entering a building. Lubritz was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Julio Rodriguez, 29, of 2912 Chestnut St. in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Rodriguez was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Haley Greenlee, 31, of 205 Henryetta St. in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with forgery, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft by receiving. Greenlee was released Thursday from the Washington County Detention Center on $8,500 bond.