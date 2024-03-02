Ski resorts close ahead of storm

RENO, Nev. -- At least nine Lake Tahoe ski resorts closed and visitors to Yosemite National Park were told to urgently leave Friday as California's most powerful storm of the season bore down on the Sierra Nevada, where residents were urged to take shelter as they prepared for up to 10 feet of snow in some areas.

The storm began barreling into the region Thursday, with the biggest effects expected to close major highways and trigger power outages Friday afternoon into today. A blizzard warning through Sunday morning covers a 300-mile stretch of the mountains.

California authorities closed Interstate 80 in both directions after 5 p.m. The 100-mile closure is at the state border just west of Reno, Nev., to near Emigrant Gap, Calif.

A tornado touched down in Madera County before 4 p.m. Friday, said Andy Bollenbacher, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service Hanford. It caused some damage to an elementary school, he said.

Rick Grundy, manager of the Chevron Food Mart near Donner Lake just off Interstate 80, said business was slow Friday -- people seemed to have taken officials' advice to hunker down. After living in the Truckee, Calif., area for 20 years, he said he knows how to prepare for bad weather.

"We're pretty well-stocked. We knew this was coming," Grundy said. "One thing I've learned, if you are not used to driving in this weather, if you're not used to being in this area, it's not a good idea. You should stay home."

Meteorologists predicted that as much as 10 feet of snow is possible in the mountains around Lake Tahoe by the weekend, with 3 to 6 feet in the communities on the lake's shores and more than a foot possible in the valleys on the Sierra's eastern front, including Reno.

Winds were expected to gust in excess of 115 mph over Sierra ridgetops and 70 mph at lower elevations.

Backcountry avalanche warnings were in place in various areas. All visitors at Yosemite were supposed to be out as of noon Friday, with the park closed at least through noon Sunday. More than 7 feet of snow could fall in some areas.

At least nine Lake Tahoe ski resorts said they were remaining closed Friday because of the conditions, and a handful of other resorts either opened or planned to but warned of limitations and delays.

The snow wasn't all bad news for the resorts. Palisades Tahoe ski resort said the snow expected over the weekend on top of 8 feet of snow in February should allow them to keep the slopes open through Memorial Day.

In South Lake Tahoe, the lunchtime crowd at Heidi's Pancake House was a third of the typical 60 diners. Even with the worsening forecast, general manager Salvador Ortega expected to stay open and most of his employees to show up.

"We are one of the restaurants in South Lake Tahoe that don't close unless we don't have power or something breaks down. We're open 365," he said. "Tahoe is a small community. It's rare when an employee doesn't make it to work."

Ortega said he believes the snowfall will ultimately be good for the community and increase tourism once it's safe to travel again.

Andrew Schwartz, the lead scientist at the University of California at Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Lab, said it is possible that the snow could break their modern-day record of about 3.5 feet of snow in a single day in 1989.

On the bright side, California water officials said the storm should provide a much-needed boost to the Sierra snowpack, which is vital to the state's water supplies. It stood at 80% of average to date on Thursday, California Department of Water resources officials said.

Lacey De Guzman, the office manager at the Bar of America in Truckee, said the roads were fine Friday when she made the 30-mile trip in the early morning to work from Reno. But the restaurant bar on the main drag of the historic railroad town, just down the road from Palisades-Alpine ski resort, had had very few customers so far, she said.

Todd Cummings decided to drive from Santa Cruz to the Lake Tahoe area ahead of the storm. His destination, the Northstar resort, did open, but the slopes were far from packed.

"Nobody's here," he said in a brief phone interview during his first chairlift ride of the day. "They have limited trails open but this lift goes to the top."

Information for this article was contributed by John Antczak and Olga Rodriguez of The Associated Press.

Skiers hurry along The Village at Northstar California Resort as snow falls on Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Truckee, Calif. The most powerful Pacific storm of the season started barreling into the Sierra Nevada on Thursday, packing multiple feet of snow and dangerous winds that forecasters say will create blizzard conditions likely to close major highways and trigger power outages into the weekend.(AP Photo/Andy Barron)



A lone camper truck moves north bound on the I-80 at the Donner Pass Exit on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Truckee, Calif. The most powerful Pacific storm of the season is forecast to bring up to 10 feet of snow into the Sierra Nevada by the weekend. (AP Photo/Andy Barron)



Donner Pass Road is plowed on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Truckee, Calif. The most powerful Pacific storm of the season is forecast to bring up to 10 feet of snow into the Sierra Nevada by the weekend. (AP Photo/Andy Barron)



West bound traffic moves slowly on the I-80 at the Donner Pass Exit on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Truckee, Calif. The most powerful Pacific storm of the season is forecast to bring up to 10 feet of snow into the Sierra Nevada by the weekend. (AP Photo/Andy Barron)



Juan Manuel plows the snow off the sidewalk in front of The Bar of American where he is employed on Friday, March 1, 2024, in downtown Truckee, Calif. The most powerful Pacific storm of the season is forecast to bring up to 10 feet of snow into the Sierra Nevada by the weekend (AP Photo/Andy Barron)



West bound traffic moves slowly on the I-80 at the Donner Pass Exit on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Truckee, Calif. The most powerful Pacific storm of the season is forecast to bring up to 10 feet of snow into the Sierra Nevada by the weekend. (AP Photo/Andy Barron)



Mail carrier Kirsten Toner scraps the snow of her delivery truck as he preps to make her deliveries on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Truckee, Calif. The most powerful Pacific storm of the season is forecast to bring up to 10 feet of snow into the Sierra Nevada by the weekend (AP Photo/Andy Barron)



A person walks along a covered Jibboom Street on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Truckee, Calif. The most powerful Pacific storm of the season is forecast to bring up to 10 feet of snow into the Sierra Nevada by the weekend (AP Photo/Andy Barron)



West bound traffic moves slowly on the I-80 at the Donner Pass Exit on Friday, March 1, 2024, in Truckee, Calif. The most powerful Pacific storm of the season is forecast to bring up to 10 feet of snow into the Sierra Nevada by the weekend. (AP Photo/Andy Barron)





