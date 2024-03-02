TRACK & FIELD

Crouser wins gold at worlds

Ryan Crouser won the shot put Friday at the World Indoor Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, with a meet record mark of 74 feet, 8 1/2 inches.

It was the first gold medal at the Indoor Championships for Crouser, who trains in Fayetteville. He has won two Olympic gold medals and two World Outdoor Championships gold medals.

Nikki Hiltz, a former University of Arkansas All-American, ran a personal-best 4 minutes, 4.34 seconds to lead the qualifiers in the 1,500 meters and advance to Sunday's final. Hiltz's time ranks fifth on the United States' all-time indoor list.

SOFTBALL

Perfect game lifts UAPB

UAPB's Danika Bryant (1-1) pitched a perfect game with 11 strikeouts as the Lady Lions defeated Oklahoma Panhandle State 11-0 at the Red Dirt Classic at the USA Softball Complex in Oklahoma City on Friday.

Jada Carhee went 3 for 4 with a double and 3 RBI for UAPB (4-6), which scored 10 runs in the first inning. Shalin Charles was also 1 for 2 with a double and 2 RBI as the Lady Lions totaled 12 hits against the Aggies (3-10)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

JBU men win tournament opener

Junior Drew Miller scored eight of his game-high 29 points in the final three minutes -- including two three-pointers -- as the sixth-seeded John Brown University men's basketball team defeated Southwestern Assemblies of God 85-80 on Thursday in the opening round of the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament in Waxahachie, Texas.

JBU (16-12) hit 16 three-pointers, including seven from Miller.

Malachi Reeves added 22 points and 9 rebounds, and Josh Stewart had 17 points off the bench for JBU.

Cortland Blake and CJ Hall each scored 24 points to lead the Lions (20-9), while Noah Boling added 19 points and seven assists.

John Brown advances to the semifinal round to take on Mid-America Christian (Okla.) at 3 p.m. Central on Monday at the Sid Richardson Center in Fort Worth.

JBU women win 24th straight

The John Brown women's basketball team won its 24th straight game with a 61-57 victory over Texas Wesleyan on Thursday in the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals at Bill George Arena in Siloam Springs.

Natalie Smith's three-pointer broke a 57-57 tie as JBU ended the game on a 12-5 run.

Tarah Stephens led JBU (26-3) with 26 points, while Bella Irlenborn had 9 points and 6 rebounds. Smith had 8 points, and Graci Harris added 7 assists.

Taryn Wills had 11 points and 14 rebounds for Texas Wesleyan (13-16), while Kamryn Gibson had 12 points and Peyton 10 points.

JBU advanced to the semifinal against Mid-America Christian (Okla.) at 6 p.m. Central on Monday at the Sid Richardson Center in Fort Worth.

FOOTBALL

LR Catholic selects Cochran as coach

Longtime assistant Richard Cochran was selected as Little Rock Catholic's newest head coach Friday by the school's search committee.

Cochran spent the past 24 years as an assistant with the Rockets, including the past 14 as their defensive coordinator.

A 1991 graduate of Little Rock Catholic, he makes history as the first alumnus to lead the Rockets.

Cochran replaces John Fogleman, who led Little Rock Catholic for the past 11 seasons before returning to be coach at Malvern.

The Rockets finished 7-4 last season, one year after a 11-1 season that ended in the state semifinals.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services