Tourney schedule

CLASS 6A

At North Little Rock

Second round

Friday

Bryant 51, Bentonville West 43

North Little Rock 80, Fayetteville 63

Semifinals

Today

GAME 18 Little Rock Central vs. Springdale Har-Ber, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 20 Bryant vs. North Little Rock, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 5A

At Searcy

Second round

Friday

Little Rock Parkview 57, Alma 45

Lake Hamilton 58, Vilonia 52

Semifinals

Today

GAME 26 Benton vs. Little Rock Parkview 1:30 p.m.

GAME 28 Pine Bluff vs. Lake Hamilton, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4A

At Farmington

Second round

Friday

Little Rock Christian 67, Warren 40

Brookland 66, Camden Fairview 51

Semifinals

Today

GAME 18 Mills vs. Farmington, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 20 Little Rock Christian vs. Brookland, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 3A

At Elkins

Second round

Friday

Bergman 55, Osceola 50, OT

Dumas 63, Elkins 34

Central Ark. Christian 62, Rivercrest 46

Semifinals

Today

GAME 26 Lamar vs. Bergman, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 28 Dumas vs. Central Ark. Christian, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 2A

At Mansfield

Second round

Friday

Bigelow 66, Fordyce 59

Marshall 84, Lavaca 55

Cutter-Morning Star 56, Murfreesboro 47

Semifinals

Today

GAME 26 East Poinsett County vs. Bigelow, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 28 Lavaca vs. Marshall, 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 1A

At North Arkansas College (Harrison)

Second round

Friday

The New School 67, Clarendon 42

Marked Tree 69, Bradley 44

Brinkley 64, Rural Special 61, OT

Semifinals

Today

GAME 26 The New School vs. Nevada, 1:30 p.m.

GAME 28 Marked Tree vs. Brinkley, 7:30 p.m.