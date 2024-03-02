UA softball team claims 2 victories

FAYETTEVILLE -- Robyn Herron wasn't perfect Friday night, but the University of Arkansas softball pitcher didn't have to be.

After lasting just one inning in her start Thursday against South Dakota State, the sophomore left-hander rebounded and got plenty of run support in a 6-2 win against Florida Atlantic in the Wooo Pig Classic at Bogle Park.

No. 16 Arkansas (16-3) hit three home runs and Herron allowed three hits for the Razorbacks' second win of the day. In the early game, Arkansas blanked Southeast Missouri State 5-0.

"All of her pitches were working well," Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said of Herron. "She couldn't spot her change so much and I think that would have been nice to have, but she was spinning it really nicely and feeding her defense."

Herron (5-3), who threw a perfect game last Saturday against Illinois State, was in control from the start Friday. She allowed two runs and struck out four to earn the complete-game win. Herron ended the game with a called third strike and ran off the field celebrating the win.

Arkansas gave Herron all the run support she would need in the home half of the first inning. The Razorbacks belted two home runs -- a solo shot by Bri Ellis and a two-run homer by Kennedy Miller.

"It's always nice to get three," Deifel said. "I think it's always nice to score early. It can let your pitchers settle in a little bit and I know that was nice, especially with the kind of offense that they have. And the nice thing was we just stayed on them throughout the game. I thought our offense had a really great approach."

Miller, a freshman, is batting .472 after going 3 for 3 against Florida Atlantic including 2 home runs and 3 RBI. Her two-run shot in the first inning curled just inside the foul pole in left off FAU starter Gabby Sacco. She later hit a solo shot off Ainsley Lambert.

"She is seeing [the ball] really well," Deifel said. "We knew the power was going to come. She's just been putting really good swings on pitches, having really great at-bats. It was nice to see those two go out."

Arkansas made a couple of lineup tweaks against Florida Atlantic.

Atalyia Rijo made her second start at shortstop in place of Lauren Camenzind. Rijo also started the first game against SEMO and went 1 for 2 with a double.

Rijo was rehabbing from surgery for much of the Razorbacks' early schedule. Her only action prior to Friday was twice as a pinch runner.

Rijo started 55 of 56 games at shortstop last season as a freshman for Arkansas.

Hannah Camenzind started in right field in place of Nia Carter, who was the designated player, against Florida Atlantic. In the first game, Camenzind pinch hit and was 0 of 1. In the nightcap, she was 3 of 3 with an RBI triple in the third inning.

Morgan Leinstock allowed three hits in a complete-game win in Arkansas' game against Southeast Missouri State. The right-handed transfer from Southern Miss struck out six and walked one.

The Razorbacks belted seven hits. Cylie Halvorson and Hannah Gammill each hit solo homers andEllis drove in a pair of runs in a four-run fifth inning.

Arkansas plays South Dakota State at 3 p.m. today.