UALR men vs. Tennessee Tech

WHEN 3 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 19-11, 13-4 Ohio Valley Conference; Tennessee Tech 10-20, 5-12

SERIES UALR leads 2-1

TV None

RADIO KBZU-FM, 106.7, Little Rock

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas-Little Rock

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Khalen Robinson, 6-0, Sr.15.85.6

G Jordan Jefferson, 6-4, Jr.5.92.4

G Jamir Chaplin, 6-5, Sr.15.26.6

F DeAntoni Gordon, 6-8, Sr.11.75.0

F Jaylen Crocker-Johnson, 6-8, Fr.9.05.3

COACH Darrell Walker (80-97 in sixth season at UALR, 126-115 in eighth season overall)

Tennessee Tech

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Diante Wood, 6-4, Sr.8.94.2

G Kyle Layton, 6-0, Fr.4.11.4

G Josiah Davis, 6-3, So.12.94.6

G Jayvis Harvey, 6-5, Sr.14.53.9

F Daniel Egbuniwe, 6-7, So.7.55.9

COACH John Pelphrey (51-102 in fifth season at Tennessee Tech, 200-228 in 14th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALRTT

77.3Points for68.2

72.9Points against73.6

+2.8Rebound margin-5.0

-0.5Turnover margin-1.2

47.0FG pct.45.2

34.03-pt. pct.33.3

74.9FT pct.71.5

CHALK TALK UALR can clinch at least a share of the Ohio Valley Conference title and a No. 1 seed in next week's OVC Tournament with a win over Tennessee Tech today. ... The Trojans can extend their winning streak to nine games.

-- Mike Harley