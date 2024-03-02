UALR women vs. Tennessee Tech
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock
RECORDS UALR 11-17, 10-7 Ohio Valley Conference; Tennessee Tech 15-13, 10-7
SERIES UALR leads 3-1
TV None
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, Little Rock
STREAMING ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Arkansas-Little Rock
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Sr.9.43.9
G Jordan Holman, 5-10, Jr.6.93.4
G Lamariyee Williams, 5-8, Sr.3.93.3
F Faith Lee, 5-11, So.14.63.1
F Mesi Triplett, 6-3, Jr.4.03.2
COACH Joe Foley (409-242 in 21st season at UALR, 865-323 in 37th season overall)
Tennessee Tech
POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG
G Reagan Hurst, 5-10, So.8.72.9
G Maaliya Owens, 5-9, Sr.15.13.4
G Peyton Carter, 5-8, Sr.6.95.2
G Reghan Grimes, 5-10, So.10.05.5
F Anna Walker, 6-0, Sr.9.03.9
COACH Kim Rosamond (130-110 in 8th season at Tennessee Tech and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALRTT
55.3Points for69.6
60.6Points against66.2
-5.3Rebound margin+1.9
+2.7Turnover margin+2.7
39.8FG pct.41.4
29.33-pt. pct.33.0
63.0FT pct.76.6
CHALK TALK Arkansas-Little Rock closes out the regular season schedule against Tennessee Tech at the Jack Stephens Center. ... UALR holds a 5-3 record on the season in conference games at home. ... Jordan Holman has led the Trojans in scoring the past three games, averaging 19.3 points per game in that span.
-- Mike Harley