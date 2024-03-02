UALR women vs. Tennessee Tech

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 11-17, 10-7 Ohio Valley Conference; Tennessee Tech 15-13, 10-7

SERIES UALR leads 3-1

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, Little Rock

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Arkansas-Little Rock

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jayla Brooks, 5-7, Sr.9.43.9

G Jordan Holman, 5-10, Jr.6.93.4

G Lamariyee Williams, 5-8, Sr.3.93.3

F Faith Lee, 5-11, So.14.63.1

F Mesi Triplett, 6-3, Jr.4.03.2

COACH Joe Foley (409-242 in 21st season at UALR, 865-323 in 37th season overall)

Tennessee Tech

POS. NAME, HT, YR.PPGRPG

G Reagan Hurst, 5-10, So.8.72.9

G Maaliya Owens, 5-9, Sr.15.13.4

G Peyton Carter, 5-8, Sr.6.95.2

G Reghan Grimes, 5-10, So.10.05.5

F Anna Walker, 6-0, Sr.9.03.9

COACH Kim Rosamond (130-110 in 8th season at Tennessee Tech and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALRTT

55.3Points for69.6

60.6Points against66.2

-5.3Rebound margin+1.9

+2.7Turnover margin+2.7

39.8FG pct.41.4

29.33-pt. pct.33.0

63.0FT pct.76.6

CHALK TALK Arkansas-Little Rock closes out the regular season schedule against Tennessee Tech at the Jack Stephens Center. ... UALR holds a 5-3 record on the season in conference games at home. ... Jordan Holman has led the Trojans in scoring the past three games, averaging 19.3 points per game in that span.

-- Mike Harley