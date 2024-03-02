UAPB men’s advance box

UAPB men vs. Miss. Valley State
WHEN 5:30 p.m.
WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff
RECORDS Miss. Valley State 1-27, 1-14 Southwestern Athletic Conference; UAPB 12-16, 7-8
SERIES UAPB leads 19-8
TV None
RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, Pine Bluff
INTERNET uapblionsroar.com
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
Miss. Valley State
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Rayquan Brown, 6-6, Sr.17.96.1
G Danny Washington, 6-0, Sr.6.22.4
G Arecko Gipson, 6-7, Sr.9.64.5
G Donovan Sanders, 5-11, Jr.10.23.0
F Reginald Reynolds, 6-5, Gr.4.02.1
COACH George Ivory (6-54 in second season at Mississippi Valley State, 146-322 in 15th season overall)
UAPB
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Jr.17.36.7
G Joe French, 6-5, Sr.14.53.4
G Rashad Williams, 6-2, Gr.17.41.8
F Lonnell Martin, 6-4, Sr.10.83.5
F Ismael Plet, 6-8, Jr.7.47.5
COACH Solomon Bozeman (30-61 in third season at UAPB and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
Miss. Valley StateUAPB
54.1Points for79.5
78.2Points against81.2
-6.1Rebound margin-3.3
-5.0Turnover margin-1.9
37.2FG pct.44.5
27.13-pt pct.36.9
66.1FT pct.75.8
CHALK TALK Mississippi Valley State put an end to a 29-game losing streak dating back to last season when it beat Prairie View A&M 57-51 on Monday. The Delta Devils' last win prior to that was on Feb. 25, 2023, when they beat UAPB 78-74.
-- Erick Taylor