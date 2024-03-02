UAPB men’s advance box

UAPB men vs. Miss. Valley State

WHEN 5:30 p.m.

WHERE H.O. Clemmons Arena, Pine Bluff

RECORDS Miss. Valley State 1-27, 1-14 Southwestern Athletic Conference; UAPB 12-16, 7-8

SERIES UAPB leads 19-8

TV None

RADIO KPBA-FM, 99.3, Pine Bluff

INTERNET uapblionsroar.com

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

Miss. Valley State

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Rayquan Brown, 6-6, Sr.17.96.1

G Danny Washington, 6-0, Sr.6.22.4

G Arecko Gipson, 6-7, Sr.9.64.5

G Donovan Sanders, 5-11, Jr.10.23.0

F Reginald Reynolds, 6-5, Gr.4.02.1

COACH George Ivory (6-54 in second season at Mississippi Valley State, 146-322 in 15th season overall)

UAPB

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Kylen Milton, 6-4, Jr.17.36.7

G Joe French, 6-5, Sr.14.53.4

G Rashad Williams, 6-2, Gr.17.41.8

F Lonnell Martin, 6-4, Sr.10.83.5

F Ismael Plet, 6-8, Jr.7.47.5

COACH Solomon Bozeman (30-61 in third season at UAPB and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

Miss. Valley StateUAPB

54.1Points for79.5

78.2Points against81.2

-6.1Rebound margin-3.3

-5.0Turnover margin-1.9

37.2FG pct.44.5

27.13-pt pct.36.9

66.1FT pct.75.8

CHALK TALK Mississippi Valley State put an end to a 29-game losing streak dating back to last season when it beat Prairie View A&M 57-51 on Monday. The Delta Devils' last win prior to that was on Feb. 25, 2023, when they beat UAPB 78-74.

-- Erick Taylor