UCA women vs. North Alabama





UCA women at North Alabama

WHEN 1 p.m. Central

WHERE Allen Arena, Nashville, Tenn.

RECORDS Central Arkansas 18-10, 10-5 ASUN; North Alabama 15-11, 8-5

SERIES North Alabama leads 3-2

RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, Conway

STREAMING ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Jade Upshaw, 5-2, Jr.11.94.4

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, Jr.10.92.6

G Leah Mafua, 5-10, Jr.9.54.4

F Bree Stephens, 6-0, Jr.6.15.7

F Cheyenne Banks, 6-4, Jr.4.64.8

COACH Tony Kemper (18-10 in first season at UCA, 97-100 in seventh season overall)

NORTH ALABAMA

POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Veronaye Charlton, 5-4, Fr.9.93.9

G Alexis Callins, 5-8, Sr.14.52.1

G Katie Criswell, 5-10, Fr.5.12.5

G Alyssa Clutter, 5-9, So.10.04.8

F Allie Craig Cruce, 6-1, Sr.10.64.4

COACH Missy Tiber (170-140 in 11th season at North Alabama, 356-296 in 23rd season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCAUNA

65.5Points for68.8

58.4Points against72.0

+2.7Rebound margin-4.5

-0.1Turnover margin-1.8

41.8FG pct.41.6

31.23-pt pct.32.2

70.3FT pct.70.7

CHALK TALK Central Arkansas is third in the ASUN standings, one game ahead of Eastern Kentucky and Lipscomb. ... The Sugar Bears can secure the No. 3 seed for the ASUN Tournament and a first-round home game with a win. ... UCA won the first meeting with North Alabama this season 83-62.

-- Sam Lane



