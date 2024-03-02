UCA women vs. North Alabama

UCA women at North Alabama
WHEN 1 p.m. Central
WHERE Allen Arena, Nashville, Tenn.
RECORDS Central Arkansas 18-10, 10-5 ASUN; North Alabama 15-11, 8-5
SERIES North Alabama leads 3-2
RADIO KUCA-FM, 91.3, Conway
STREAMING ESPN-Plus
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
CENTRAL ARKANSAS
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Jade Upshaw, 5-2, Jr.11.94.4
G Randrea Wright, 5-7, Jr.10.92.6
G Leah Mafua, 5-10, Jr.9.54.4
F Bree Stephens, 6-0, Jr.6.15.7
F Cheyenne Banks, 6-4, Jr.4.64.8
COACH Tony Kemper (18-10 in first season at UCA, 97-100 in seventh season overall)
NORTH ALABAMA
POS. NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Veronaye Charlton, 5-4, Fr.9.93.9
G Alexis Callins, 5-8, Sr.14.52.1
G Katie Criswell, 5-10, Fr.5.12.5
G Alyssa Clutter, 5-9, So.10.04.8
F Allie Craig Cruce, 6-1, Sr.10.64.4
COACH Missy Tiber (170-140 in 11th season at North Alabama, 356-296 in 23rd season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UCAUNA
65.5Points for68.8
58.4Points against72.0
+2.7Rebound margin-4.5
-0.1Turnover margin-1.8
41.8FG pct.41.6
31.23-pt pct.32.2
70.3FT pct.70.7
CHALK TALK Central Arkansas is third in the ASUN standings, one game ahead of Eastern Kentucky and Lipscomb. ... The Sugar Bears can secure the No. 3 seed for the ASUN Tournament and a first-round home game with a win. ... UCA won the first meeting with North Alabama this season 83-62.
-- Sam Lane