20 couples apply for marriage licenses in Sebastian County

The following marriage license applications were recorded Feb. 20-26 in the Sebastian County Clerk's Office.

Feb. 20

Brian Daniel Sass, 45, and Nancy Jane Craig, 44, both of Mansfield

Jonathan Anthony Lee Wagoner, 26, and Savannah Lee Elsey, 27, both of Barling

Glenn Estes Jones III, 41, and Pamela Junsay, 41, both of Fort Smith

Trenton Scott Wellman, 35, and Bridgette Louise Burgess, 35, both of Howe, Okla.

Benjamin Levi Ragsdale, 24, and Maria Santana, 24, both of Fort Smith

Feb. 21

Brian Richard Crisel, 27, and Lonnene Andrea Boggs, 40, both of Fort Smith

Michael Lambert, 52, and Lashuna M. Howard, 50, both of Fort Smith

Thomas E. Erp, 40, and Andrea Jo Barton, 39, both of Lavaca

Philip Nathaniel Sharp, 32, and Alexis Gayle Duncan, 23, both of Fort Smith

Feb. 22

Timothy Eric Keener, 42, and Shellie Dawn Childers, 55, both of Purcell, Okla.

Lapinion Lavell Crawford III, 44, and Rachel Denise Williams, 36, both of Eufaula, Okla.

John Michael Corley Daniel, 27, and Kendra Leigh Jones, 29, both of Hackett

Joe Blake Duvaul, 25, and Amber Lynn Murphy, 27, both of Fort Smith

Feb. 23

Jimmy Lee Phillips, 31, and Shelby Anniina Taylor, 30, both of Greenwood

Jonathan Wayde Booth, 47, and Brenda C. Deatherage, 51, both of Canadian, Okla.

Perry D. Willhite, 81, and Carolyn Marie Ingram, 77, both of Fort Smith

Doyil Wayne Fannin Jr., 25, Tulsa, Okla., and Kieashia Brione McDaniel, 28, Fort Smith

Zackery Jon Williams, 34, and Bre Anne Banuelos, 35, both of Fort Smith

Hunter Joseph DeArmon, 26, and Haley Ann Dill, 27, bot of Henryetta, Okla.

Cesar Eduardo Reyes Monterroza, 20, and Rose Evelyn Calderon, 22, both of Fort Smith

Jacky Li, 28, and Naqing Zheng, 27, both of Barling

Seth William Chronister, 29, Fort Smith, and Callie Jade Rainwater, 28, Arkoma, Okla.

Isaac Gregg Scott V, 29, and Skyler Ann Roberts, 25, both of Fort Smith

Randall Lee Adams Jr., 33, and Jacqueline Michelle Walker, 47, both of Fort Smith

Feb. 26

Anthony Joseph Tolliver, 48, and Alice Kathryn Downing, 48, both of Oklahoma City

Steven Michael Barnette, 59, and Tina Benefield, 57, both of Greenwood

Gerald Wade Atkins, 83, and Barbara Sue Cheek, 76, both of Lavaca

Horacio Gutierrez Castillo, 39, and Liliana Mejia Manjarrez, 39, both of Fort Smith

Jose Torres Jr., 32, and Lesley Janeth Merida, 30, both of Fort Smith

Cameron Terrel Fullard, 26, and Christine Michele Bliss, 34, both of Tulsa, Okla.

Hector Alfonso Solares, 26, and Ana Deysi Parga Palomino, 36, both of Fort Smith

Ramon Adrian Gonzalez De La Cruz, 28, and Darlene Lopez, 30, both of Fort Smith

Abram Ramos, 28, and Jessica Lee Honeysuckle, 33, both of Fort Smith

Michael James Hickman, 52, Fort Gibson, Okla., and Mellonie Dawn Ellis, 52, Fort Smith

Quintin Michael Boyd, 36, Pocola, Okla., and Rusti Michelle Jones, 27, Fort Smith

Stephen James Mull, 28, and Brittany Nicole Russell, 26, both of Fort Smith