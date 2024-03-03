AGFC seeks opinions about 2 important topics

Though not been proposed for the 2024-25 hunting seasons, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is seeking public input on two important topics.

One is a potential prohibition for surface drive motors on state-owned wildlife management areas.

The other is to allow hunters to use straight-walled centerfire cartridges during the statewide muzzleloader deer season.

Surface drive motors are popularly known as "mud" motors for their ability to operate in water too shallow for conventional outboard motors. A conventional outboard contains a driveshaft that is oriented perpendicular to a boat's keel into a lower gear unit that turns a propeller operating parallel to and below the keel.

Being water cooled, a conventional outboard does not function well in shallow, muddy environments because it intakes silt into the cooling system. Abrasive silt will destroy the water pump and clog the engine's water cooling jacket. Also, leaves and flotsam can block or clog the water intake ports and cause a motor to overheat.

Finally, a prop that descends below the keel essentially deepens a boat's draught to the lowest point of a propeller's circumference. The shallowest depth that a prop can spin is how deep the water must be to operate a boat powered by a conventional outboard.

A surface drive motor has a straight driveshaft with a prop at the end. There is no 90-degree angle to the prop. Because a surface drive motor is air cooled, there is no water pump to foul or intake ports to clog. A surface drive motor tilts up and down, so it can constantly be adjusted for diminishing water depths. If there is water under the keel, a surface drive motor can push a boat.

Surface drive motors are deafening. This dramatically affects the hunting environment.

Because mud motors can operate in extremely shallow water, hunters are able to boat into areas that once were accessible only by foot. Consequently, mud motors also enable hunters to scout for ducks by boat instead of by foot and by observation. This interferes with other hunters. It also disturbs ducks and makes wildlife management areas inhospitable for ducks, with contravenes the purpose of a wildlife management area.

The Game and Fish Commission will maintain lower pool levels on green tree areas, and there will probably be less total area flooded for the entire season. To reduce the potential for conflicts between hunters and to alleviate the impacts on wildlife from behaviors associated with the use of mud motors, the Game and Fish Commission might conclude that mud motors are incompatible with the concept of a modern wildlife management area. Public input on the matter will influence its inclinations to some degree.

Straight wall cartridges

Allowing straight wall centerfire rifle cartridges during muzzleloader season is an idea that has been percolating within the commission for nearly two decades. Repeating rifles would be prohibited during muzzleloader season. Hunters would only be able to use single-shot rifles chambered for cartridges like .45-70 Government and 350 Legend.

Muzzleloader purists might oppose it as an encroachment on the spirit of taking game with primitive firearms. That barrier was obliterated long ago. Contemporary muzzleloaders have little in common with primitive flintlock types. Modern propellants and primers have nothing in common with traditional types.

They all have one thing in common, though. The components must be inserted one at a time through the muzzle. It takes a lot of time to reload a muzzleloader.

Single shot rifles firing metallic cartridges load through the breech. A capable hunter can reload one quickly and fire a second shot in a fraction of the time it takes to reload, re-aim and fire a muzzleloader.

Allowing hunters to use straight wall metallic cartridges won't harm the deer population, nor will it deprive traditional muzzleloader enthusiasts of hunting opportunities.

Such a regulation might recruit new hunters. More likely, some experienced hunters will abandon their muzzleloaders in favor of a more efficient firearm.