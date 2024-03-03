Arkansas’ own little game likes to play with your brain





Let's play Obfuscation.

The rules are simple: I describe a word. You guess the word based on the (intentionally confusing) clues.

Today's word has four letters. It can be a verb or a noun. Depending on its usage, it has roots in Middle and Old English, Late Latin, Middle Dutch, Middle Low German, Lithuanian and Old Occitan.

?...?...?...?

It means ...

◼️ to advertise by persistent outcry.

◼️ to rub off or abrade the skin of.

◼️ the tissues outside the cambium of a plant.

◼️ a sailing ship of three or more masts with the aftmost mast fore-and-aft rigged and the others square-rigged.

◼️ a short sharp peremptory tone of speech or utterance.

◼️ a candy containing chocolate and nuts that is made in a sheet and broken into pieces.

The Feb. 26 word was dog. I'll print today's answer March 11 (March 10 for those reading on the website). If you'd like to know sooner, send me an email: kbrant@adgnewsroom.com



