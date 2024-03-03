Ballot millage omission noted

The annual Jacksonville/North Pulaski School District millage question on Tuesday's ballot -- and on the early voting ballots -- omitted a reference to the district's long-standing 0.9 millage rate for maintenance of technology.

The district is not asking voters for any change in its current 48.3-mill property tax rate but it did place the existing millage rate on the ballot as required by the Arkansas Constitution to do every year.

The millage paragraph on this year's ballot is headed "48.3 mills." In the actual paragraph describing what constitutes the millage rate, there is notice that 25 mills of the 48.3 total is for maintenance and operation and 22.4 mills are for debt service on a district's debt. That adds up to just 47.4 mills, a difference of 0.9 mill.

"There was a line left out ... 0.9 mills on dedicated [maintenance and operation]," Scott Beardsley, a financial adviser to the district, said last week. "That was omitted by mistake from the ballot but because the total millage is correct, [Pulaski] County will still levy the correct amount."

That will be 48.3 mills, Beardsley said.

Money generated by the 0.9 mill has been earmarked for maintenance of technology equipment in the district, and that will continue to be the case, Beardsley said.

Beardsley said the mistake -- which also ran in the newspaper notice of the upcoming vote on the millage -- was his and not the district's.

Cambium chosen to provide exams

The Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education has recently selected Cambium Assessment System to provide exams for the state's kindergarten-through-third graders.

Beginning with the upcoming 2024-25 school year, the state agency in collaboration with Cambium "will introduce a comprehensive suite of assessments tailored for schools," the state agency announced last week.

"This includes a beginning-of-year literacy screener, diagnostic testlets, and interim and summative assessments for both literacy and mathematics," the announcement to school district leaders said. "We believe this initiative will significantly enhance the overall assessment experience for students and educators alike, creating a seamless and integrated system spanning kindergarten through high school."

Cambium was selected more than a year ago to be the provider of the state's Arkansas Teaching and Learning Assessment System or ATLAS for grades three through 10, biology and algebra. The ATLAS tests that replace the previously used ACT Aspire exams will be given for the first time across the state April 15 through May 24.

LEARNS Act rules focus of workshop

The Arkansas Board of Education will hold a workshop at 10 a.m. Wednesday to discuss draft sets of rules that will go before the board for action at its regular monthly meeting March 14.

The work session will be in the auditorium of the Arch Ford Education Building, 4 Capitol Mall, in Little Rock.

The board is expected to consider several sets of proposed rules in the coming weeks and months related in part to carrying out the Arkansas LEARNS Act or Act 237 of 2023. That 145-page act initiated by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders includes the Educational Freedom Account program that provides taxpayer money to go to tuition and other private and home school costs.

The Educational Freedom Accounts -- being used by some 4,500 students this year -- is operating under emergency rules until final rules can be written, released for public comment, and acted on by the Education Board as well as a committee of the Legislative Council.

Following the work session on Wednesday, the board's committee on holding schools accountable for achievement will meet, also in the auditorium.

Planning underway for STEM Festival

The LISA Academy public charter school system will host the 10th annual Arkansas STEM Festival at the Arkansas State Fairgrounds Hall of Industry from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 28.

The theme of this year's event is "Rise of the Machines," which will explore the impact of artificial intelligence on the science, technology, engineering and mathematics -- or STEM -- industries.

More than 100 demonstrations and speakers will be featured at the festival, including Gretchen Conger, chief of staff for Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders; Alicia Corder, special agent in charge of the FBI Little Rock Field Office; Adam Musto, state director of computer science education with the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education; Tolga Ensari, assistant professor in the department of computer and information science at Arkansas Tech University; and Fatih Bogrek, chief executive officer and superintendent of the LISA Academy system.

The public is invited to attend.