Bankruptcy watch

ALEXANDER Romonda Tousant, 13823 Harold Drive, Feb. 27, 2024, Chapter 13.
ALMA Christopher John Grogan, 23 Maple Shade, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 13.
Kyndra Rae Grogan, 23 Maple Shade, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 13.
ARKADELPHIA Angelia Michelle Williams, 144 Francis, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 13.
ASH FLAT Jason Thick, 44 Sara Circle, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 7.
AUSTIN Landon Nicholas Cope, 712 Mango Loop, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 13.
Emilee Ann Cope, 712 Mango Loop, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 13.
BALD KNOB Laura J. Yates, 105 May St., Apt. 28, Feb. 26, 2024, Chapter 7.
BATESVILLE Billy Lee Osborn, 48 Teresa St., Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 7.
Eddie Green, 61 Campbell Lane, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 13.
BAY Terri Jo Thompson, 506 Blaylock St., Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 13.
BEEBE Brian Caleb Kirk, 305 Baker St., Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 7.
Taylor Rae Kirk, 305 Baker St., Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 7.
Anthony K. Saxton, 404 E. Idaho, Apt. C, Feb. 27, 2024, Chapter 13.
BELLA VISTA Darla Louise Burgener, 30 Penzance Drive, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 13.
BENTON Karen Toland, 3527 Terrace Hill Court, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 7.
Samuel Troy Lawson, 15550 Highway 298, Feb. 25, 2024, Chapter 13.
Tanisha L. Vance, 3202 Fawn Drive, Feb. 27, 2024, Chapter 13.
BENTONVILLE Sara Jane Sapp, 10701 Murdock Road, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 7.
Anthony Glen Branum, 506 College Place, Feb. 26, 2024, Chapter 13.
Deborah Kay Jackson, 2405 SE 16th St., Feb. 27, 2024, Chapter 13.
Esther Cabrera, 24 Meadowbrook Circle, Feb. 27, 2024, Chapter 7.
BERRYVILLE Marion Taylor Wynn, 1716 CR 409, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 7.
Carol Ann Wynn, 1716 CR 409, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 7.
BIGELOW John Pruett, P.O. Box 300, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 13.
Marsha Pruett, P.O. Box 300, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 13.
BLYTHEVILLE Joanna Fleming, 2332 Marguerite St., Feb. 27, 2024, Chapter 7.
BOONEVILLE Nichole Michelle Franklin, 408 West 2nd St., Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 13.
Nichole Michelle Franklin, 408 W. Second St., Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 13.
BRYANT Lisa P. Hawkins, 5003 Cyclone St., Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 13.
Peter Sarkodie, 706 Merion Way, Feb. 26, 2024, Chapter 7.
CABOT Harold Curtis Alvis, 5 Alvis Lane, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 13.
Ramona L. Howell, P.O. Box 112, Feb. 26, 2024, Chapter 13.
Brandon William Smith, 11 Lionel St., Apt. A, Feb. 26, 2024, Chapter 7.
Matthew A. Magdziarz, 15351 Ark. 5, #228, Feb. 27, 2024, Chapter 7.
Ashley-Marie A. Magdziarz, 15351 Hwy. 5, #228, Feb. 27, 2024, Chapter 7.
CALICO ROCK George James Stickney, 355 E. First St., Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 13.
CENTERTON Sara Diane Golden, 501 E. Centerton Blvd., Apt. 633, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 13.
CHERRY VALLEY Thomas Aaron Wilson, P.O. Box 183, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 7.
CLINTON Samantha Sue Copeland, 394 Poplar St., Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 7.
CONWAY Abner Dwayne Scott, 575 Fifth Ave., Apt. F2, Feb. 26, 2024, Chapter 13.
Deneese Lynn Brannan, 4815 Shepherds Creek Drive, No. 1, Feb. 27, 2024, Chapter 7.
CROSSETT Natasha Lynn Ward, 252 W. Pierce St., Feb. 27, 2024, Chapter 7.
Cheryl L Lambert, 608 Hickory St., Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 7.
DARDANELLE Gerald Lee Cordry, Jr., 10965 Jones Mt. Road, Feb. 26, 2024, Chapter 13.
Justin Thomas Branson, 406 N. Front St., Feb. 26, 2024, Chapter 13.
DE WITT Aquinta K. Woods, 719 S. Roy St., Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 13.
DERMOTT Joshua Allen Strickland, 708 South Melton, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 7.
DUMAS Alyssa Paige Beatty, 116 U.S. 65 South, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 13.
Stanley Wyatt Beatty, 116 U.S. 65 South, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 13.
EL DORADO Norman W. Massey, 4600 Chapel Hill Drive, 15A, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 13.
Pamela D. Massey, 4600 Chapel Hill Drive, 15A, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 13.
Ever Louise Levingston, 2406 Marilynn St., Feb. 26, 2024, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Andrea Grigg, 1654 W. Red Tip Drive, Apt. 9, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 7.
FORREST CITY Shantnae Androneek Cousins, 810 Rice St., Apt. 167, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 7.
Deanielle C. Jones, 445 Short St., Feb. 27, 2024, Chapter 7.
FORT SMITH Shawn Edward Janes, 6111 Glenview Court, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 13.
Casey Dawn Janes, 6111 Glenview Court, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 13.
Arthur Berry, 3900 Kinkead Ave., Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 13.
Denna Berry, 3900 Kinkead Ave., Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 13.
Cheryl Grant, P.O. Box 11833, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 13.
Nancy Monroe, 10704 Hunters Point Road, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 13.
Kenneth Spearman, 623 N. 34th St., Feb. 26, 2024, Chapter 13.
Cherrita Spearman, 623 N. 34th St., Feb. 26, 2024, Chapter 13.
Stephen Lloyd Davis, 2700 Tulsa St., No. 6, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 7.
Marisol Guerrero, 2700 Tulsa St., No. 6, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 7.
Rocky Dean Brown, 3500 S. 74th St., Apt. E7, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 7.
Anna Marie Brown, 3500 S. 74th St., Apt. E7, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 7.
FOUKE Timothy Adam Sullivan, 35 Williams Circle, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 13.
Sherrie D. Sullivan, 35 Williams Circle, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 13.
GREENBRIER Michael William Probst, 6 Trenton Drive, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 13.
Deborah A. Probst, 6 Trenton Drive, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 13.
GREENWOOD Kendeth A. Young, 3603 Stroud Road, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 13.
GURDON Rory E. Norman, 4089 Hwy. 67 South, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 7.
HARRISBURG Joshua Darrell Holmes, 3691 Ark. 163, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 7.
HENSLEY Russell J. Riddle, 21801 Randolph Road, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 13.
Rebecca Sue Riddle, 21801 Randolph Road, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 13.
HOPE Ashley N. Fant, 1615 Hemsptead 5, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 7.
HOT SPRINGS Crystal Aucoin, 164 Thornton Ferry Road, #C7, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 7.
Peggy Ann Lawson, P.O. Box 3011, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 13.
Karen Sue Whatley, 134B New Leaf Lane, Feb. 26, 2024, Chapter 7.
Alejandra Gower, 550 Fleetwood Drive, Feb. 26, 2024, Chapter 13.
Kenneth Hill, 509 Lakeland Drive, Lot 3, Feb. 27, 2024, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE Rachelle M. Fox, 17 N. Badalona Drive, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 13.
HUNTSVILLE Jacky L. Scott Sr., 577 Madison 7855, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 7.
Crystal L. Scott, 577 Madison 7855, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 7.
Erik Lee Watson, 150 Madison 8838, Feb. 26, 2024, Chapter 13.
Crystal Ashley Johnston, 26141 AR-23, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 7.
JACKSONVILLE Adrienne N. Little, 113 Briarfield Cove, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 13.
Marcus Hicks, 1034 Gina Circle, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 13.
Robert James Bonay, 413 Harris Road, Feb. 27, 2024, Chapter 13.
Tenesha N. Graydon, 1026 Gina Circle, Apt. B, Feb. 27, 2024, Chapter 7.
Lenora Jackson, 1013 S. James St., Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 13.
JONESBORO Atrell Lanette Dulaney, P. O. Box 16332, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 7.
Charlotte R. Hammond, 5922 Megan Drive, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 7.
Ryan B. Fletcher, 18 CR 4243, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 13.
Brittany Fletcher, 18 CR 4243, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 13.
Michael David Quessenberry, 802 Hester St., Apt. B2, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 7.
Raymond Lee Roedel, 1305 Mays Road, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 13.
KNOBEL Melissa Kaye Lynk, 525 Maple St., Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 7.
LITTLE ROCK Justin Smith McMahan, 16401 Chenal Valley Drive, Apt. 6205, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 7.
Shirrea Lavette Everett, 3107 S. Gaines St., Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 7.
Duane Riddle, 25 Southern Hills Circle, Apt. 7, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 7.
Jonathan Weston Jones, 3 Tom Watson Cove, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 13.
Sable Simone Page, 1400 Old Forge Drive, Apt. 901, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 7.
Alice D. Lewis, 11 Yorkton Drive, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 13.
Keairra D. Bryant, 6408 Pecan Ave., Feb. 25, 2024, Chapter 7.
Rachelle L. Hope, 6202 Ridgecrest Drive, Feb. 26, 2024, Chapter 7.
Eleanor Ivory, 3401 Fair Park Blvd., Apt. A208, Feb. 27, 2024, Chapter 13.
Return 2 Excellence, LLC, 2900 W. 12th St., Feb. 27, 2024, Chapter 11.
Nataliya Marie Sain, 14002 Bayberry Place, Feb. 27, 2024, Chapter 13.
Alinda Louise Andrews, 813 N. Palm St., Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 7.
Jody Lynn Wright, 8608 Herrick Lane, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 13.
Kimberlee Ann Sweeney-Wright, 8608 Herrick Lane, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 13.
Courtney L. Snelling, Sr., 91 Darmouth, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 13.
Corey Dean Giambalvo, 319 Commentry Way, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 7.
David Wheeler Williams, 106 Springwood Drive, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 7.
Vicki Lynn Williams, 106 Springwood Drive, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 7.
Carolyn G. Farley, 1912 Green Mountain Drive, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 13.
LOWELL Alejandro Juarez Aguirre, 815 Crystal St., Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 7.
MALVERN James Dyer, 1716 Cherry Lane, Feb. 26, 2024, Chapter 13.
Tracy Dyer, 1716 Cherry Lane, Feb. 26, 2024, Chapter 13.
Willie D. Williams, 317 Cross St., Feb. 26, 2024, Chapter 13.
MARION Kenneth Eugene Burton, 236 Blair Drive, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 7.
MCRAE Norma Scroggins, 200 Cook Loop, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 13.
MORRILTON Brian Stubbs, 101 Heritage Lane, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 13.
Atheana E.M.V. Hamedi, 304 W. Clifton St., Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 13.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Yejide A. Kincaid, 1641 Rockwater Blvd., Feb. 26, 2024, Chapter 13.
Ashley D. Bailey, 1308 W. 52nd St., Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 13.
Andrew William Croson, 314 Skyline Drive, Feb. 26, 2024, Chapter 7.
Tanisha Evelin Bing, 530 Gardenia Ave., Feb. 26, 2024, Chapter 13.
Megan Paige Bailey, 640 W. Riverfront Drive, Apt. 201B, Feb. 27, 2024, Chapter 13.
OLA Curtis D. Hinesley, 408 S. Sixth St., Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 13.
Lenora D. Hinesley, 408 S. Sixth St., Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 13.
OZARK Erin Guajardo, 4205 Woodland W., Feb. 24, 2024, Chapter 13.
Joseph Guajardo, 4205 Woodland W., Feb. 24, 2024, Chapter 13.
Jennifer O'Mara, 1901 Kris Drive, Feb. 27, 2024, Chapter 13.
PARAGOULD Presley White, 809 S. 59th St., Apt. 2, Feb. 26, 2024, Chapter 7.
April Laws, 6008 W. Kingshighway, Feb. 27, 2024, Chapter 7.
PINE BLUFF James Andrew Moore, 2702 W. 2nd Ave., Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 13.
Faith Danielle Forney, 301 Opal Lake Drive, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 13.
Keyana Chunea Anderson, 1503 S. Dakota St., Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 13.
Clayton Lynn Smith, 905 E. Second Ave., Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 13.
Freddie M. Meyers, 4010 Ark. 425, Feb. 26, 2024, Chapter 7.
POCAHONTAS Todd Wallis, 183 Britt Trail, Feb. 27, 2024, Chapter 13.
REDFIELD Mary Lou Rhoads, 472 Rhoads Road, Feb. 26, 2024, Chapter 7.
RISON Haley Bush, 550 Niven Road, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 13.
ROSE BUD Chad M. Mansfield, 2205 Little Rock Road, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 7.
RUDY Brandon Skinner, 5348 Hwy. 282, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 13.
SEARCY Brienne A. Barnes, 300 Central Ave., Apt. 17, Feb. 27, 2024, Chapter 7.
SHERIDAN Joel Walker, 305 N. Oak St., Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 13.
Cheryl A. Keltner, P.O. Box 580, Feb. 26, 2024, Chapter 13.
SILOAM SPRINGS Brian Douglas Carr, Jr., 1837 E. Brookview Circle, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 7.
Lauren Nicole Carr, 1837 E. Brookview Circle, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 7.
SOLGOHACHIA Allen Lynn Foshee, 9 Allen Lane, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 7.
Barbara Ann Foshee, 9 Allen Lane, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 7.
SPRINGDALE Courtney Grant Fortson, 4372 Sagely Lane, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 13.
John Banks, 4312 Greens Drive, Apt. 101, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 7.
Thomas O. Conner, 4144 Carriage Crossing Lane, Feb. 27, 2024, Chapter 13.
STUTTGART Vanetta Mitchell, 412 N. Lowe St., Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 13.
SWIFTON Jeremy Dale James, 8130 Ark. 224 East, Feb. 26, 2024, Chapter 13.
Ashley Leigh James, 8130 Ark. 224 East, Feb. 26, 2024, Chapter 13.
TAYLOR Dustin Welsh, 240 Columbia Road 254, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 7.
TEXARKANA Yolanda Jackson, 701 N. Oak St., No. 104, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 13.
Toneal Thurston, 2003 Marietta, Feb. 26, 2024, Chapter 13.
Samuel T. Martin, 401 Artesian St., Feb. 27, 2024, Chapter 7.
TUCKERMAN Danielle Elizabeth Barnett, 102 Cameron St., Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 7.
VAN BUREN Margaret Kay Richmond, 715 Bella Vista Ave., Apt. 103, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 7.
Kelly Jo McDonald, 2720 Elfen Glen, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 13.
Cherish Renee McDonald, 2720 Elfen Glen, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 13.
William A. Logsdon, 1125 Shanna Drive, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 7.
WEST HELENA Lacretta Yvette Lamar, 133 N. Tenth St., Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 7.
WEST MEMPHIS Pauline Flippin Evans, 600 Oxford St., Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 7.
Carolina Cantu Ibanez, 453 Belvedere, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 7.
Deadrick Crawford, 739 Dogwood Cove, Feb. 26, 2024, Chapter 13.
Sherelle Miller, 2192 Magnolia Bend, Feb. 27, 2024, Chapter 13.
S. L. Smith, 148 Stuart Ave., Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 7.
Timothy Wade, 304 Madison, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 7.
WHITE HALL Corey Ross Jackson, 3304 Willowpond Road, Feb. 22, 2024, Chapter 13.
Christine Janece Smith, 3101 Riveria Drive, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 7.
Monroe Carl Holland, 1309 Gamble Road, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 13.
Patricia Ann Holland, 1309 Gamble Road, Feb. 28, 2024, Chapter 13.
WILLIFORD Jeffery Jackson Carter, 12 E. Crescent Drive, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 7.
Carolyn Sue Carter, 12 E. Crescent Drive, Feb. 23, 2024, Chapter 7.