Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

Hydco, Inc., 300 S. Monroe St., Little Rock, $1,996,862.

Charis Building Solutions, 23816 Chenal Pkwy., Little Rock, $685,000.

Nabholz Const., 1 Childrens Way, Little Rock, $149,425.

RESIDENTIAL

Markus Homes, 109 Varennes Cove, Little Rock, $1,542,600.

Grulke Construction, 518 E. 18th St., Little Rock, $285,000.

James Built Homes, 820 Atkins Road, Little Rock, $255,000.

R. B. Ewing Builders, 5200 Edgewood Road, Little Rock, $200,000.

Calhoun Custom, 1621 Wilson St., Little Rock, $185,000.

Mr. Roudy Neree, 2210 S. Summit St., Little Rock, $173,000.

Arkansas Homes, 1422 Cedar St., Little Rock, $150,000.

Chenal Valley Construction, 518 Asbury Road, Little Rock, $130,000.

Hunain Hanif, 3 Ludington Cove, Little Rock, $110,000.

Metro Builders, 2824 Foxcroft Road, U-53, Little Rock, $108,300.

Superior Contracting, 1812 Sanford Drive, U-1, Little Rock, $100,000.

Duane Haaland, 2021 S. State St., Little Rock, $100,000.

Miss Marty Justice, 11 Brandywine Lane, Little Rock, $100,000.

Peter Meacin, 1101 N. Polk St., Little Rock, $95,000.

Metro Builders, 2824 Foxcroft Road, U-61, Little Rock, $93,800.

Metro Builders, 2824 Foxcroft Road, U-45, Little Rock, $91,800.

Metro Builders, 2824 Foxcroft Road, U-49, Little Rock, $84,545.

Metro Builders, 2824 Foxcroft Road, U-37, Little Rock, $80,100.