The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock Police Department. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Reports from the North Little Rock Police Department were not available last week. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72204

3101 Boyle Park Road, Little Rock Parks and Recreation Department, 6:31 a.m. Feb. 24, property value unknown.

2010 S. University Ave., Lee Jordan, 10:26 a.m. Feb. 26, property valued at $2,100.

1918 S. Cedar St., Kaylin McElwee, 1:24 p.m. Feb. 26, property valued at $200.

6310 Colonel Glenn Road, Willie Pierce, 9:11 a.m. Feb. 27, property valued at $960.

3509 W. 18th St., Gorman and Co., 8:41 a.m. Feb. 28, property valued at $800.

1680 John Barrow Road, Austin Turner, 3:47 a.m. Feb. 29, property value unknown.

72205

2814 Kavanaugh Blvd., Hillcrest Liquor, 1:04 p.m. Feb. 26, property valued at $301.

801 S. Rodney Parham Road, Aleah Weaver, 2:45 p.m. Feb. 29, property valued at $1,350.

72206

119 Legacy Cir., Martha Cox, 4:07 p.m. Feb. 27, property value unknown.

72209

7400 Scott Hamilton Dr., Brandon Lamb, 3:51 a.m. Feb. 24, property valued at $400.

8711 Shelley Dr., Society, 11:10 a.m. Feb. 26, property value unknown.

5815 Hopson Dr., Shouquil Wright, 1:59 p.m. Feb. 27, property valued at $1,550.

4716 Baseline Road, Fabien Abraham, 6:22 p.m. Feb. 27, property valued at $1,210.

7515 Geyer Springs Road, 12C, Alexis Smith, 5:01 p.m. Feb. 28, property valued at $3,200.

6500 Forbing Road, Pro Windows and Doors, 8:09 a.m. Feb. 29, property value unknown.

72103

10401 Helm Dr., Pedro Mendez, 8:06 a.m. Feb. 24, property valued at $ 15,000.

10420 Alexander Road, Tequilla Williams, 1:42 p.m. Feb. 29, property valued at $615.

72211

420 Napa Valley Dr., Deborah Jones, 10:33 a.m. Feb. 26, property valued at $281.

425 Mesa Ct., #G14, Reantta Pennington, 1:15 a.m. Feb. 27, property value unknown.

11701 Mara Lynn Road, Trickia Gillion, 8:40 a.m. Feb. 27, property valued at $6,300.

11701 Mara Lynn Road, Antoinette Ellis, 11:21 a.m. Feb. 29, property valued at $452.

72212

1415 Dorado Beach Dr., Kelly Hanks, 6:57 p.m. Feb. 26, property value unknown.

72223

24800 Chenal Pkwy., #514, Shakyla Martin, 11:59 a.m. Feb. 26, property valued at 2,100.

11800 Pleasant Ridge Road, Elizabeth Laurentine, 4:37 p.m. Feb. 28, property valued at $4,001.