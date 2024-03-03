Business people

Dr. Drew Rodgers, FASA, has become the first anesthesiologist in Northwest Arkansas to achieve board certification in adult cardiac anesthesiology. Rodgers is a cadiothoracic anesthesiologist with Premier Anesthesia of Arkansas and a member of the medical staff at Washington Regional Medical Center. He earned his medical degree from the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Anne Tohme has been named as the next vice president for student development at John Brown University. She holds a master of divinity from Trinity Evangelical Divinity School in Deerfield, Ill., with a concentration in educational ministries and a bachelor's degree in business administration from John Brown University.

Joe Treece has been appointed by United Federal Credit Union as a mortgage adviser. Treece's branch is at 2000 S. Promenade Blvd. in Rogers.

Amanda Horne, MSN, APRN, FNP-C, has been announced as the newest addition to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center as a registered nurse. She holds an associate's degree of applied science in nursing and a bachelor of science in nursing from Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Mo., and a master of science in nursing from Chamberlain University in Downers Grove, Ill.

Jason Froeschle, APRN, has recently joined Washington Regional Eureka Springs Family Clinic, where he will be providing comprehensive medical care for children and adults. He holds a master of science in nursing from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City.

Dr. Gannon B. Randolph has joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences as an orthopaedic spine surgeon at the UAMS Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Clinic in Lowell. He earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Oregon, and his medical degree from the Oregon Health Science University School of Medicine.

Mike Jacimore has been named president of Arvest Bank's Fort Smith Region. Jacimore has worked with Arvest since 2007 and holds a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Arkansas.

Briefs are for people in Northwest Arkansas who are new hires, were promoted, received an award from outside their organization or received a certification. Email: lthompson@nwaonline.com. Information must be received by noon Wednesday prior to the Sunday the item is to be published.

Anne Tohme named vice president for student development at John Brown University.



Drew Rodgers achieves adult cardiac anesthesiology board certification.



Spine surgeon Gannon Randolph joins UAMS Orthopedics in Northwest Arkansas.



Jason Froeschle joins Washington Regional Eureka Springs Family Clinic.



United Federal Credit Union names Joe Treece as new mortgage adviser.

