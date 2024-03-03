Cocktails and community

Supporters of City Year Little Rock gathered Feb. 26 for a casual, drop-in cocktail party at the 300 Third Tower Building.

The Champions Circle Fundraiser was -- in part -- a kickoff for City Year's annual event, the Red Jacket Luncheon. The lunch is scheduled for May 8 at the William Still Ballroom at Robinson Center.

Kirk Bradshaw, Marc and Billie Heflin, Corey and Gretchan Jennings, and Mica Strother and Greg Hale hosted the cocktail party in the penthouse party room at the skyscraper.

City Year was founded in 1988 as a national service program to unite young adults from diverse backgrounds for a year of full-time community service. Since then, City Year has grown from 50 corps members in Boston to more than 3,000 members in 29 U.S cities, according to its website.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal