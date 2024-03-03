Contested races; March 5 elections

DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY
U.S. President
Joe Biden (D)*
Frankie Lozada (D)
Stephen Lyons (D)
Armando Perez-Serrato (D)
Dean Phillips (D)
Cenk Uygur (D)
Marianne Williamson (D)
ARKANSAS HOUSE
District 15
Erin Underhill (D)
Stephanie Funk (D)
REPUBLICAN PRIMARY
U.S. CONGRESS
U.S. CONGRESS,
3RD DISTRICT
Clint Penzo (R)
Steve Womack (R)*
ARKANSAS HOUSE
District 14
Nick Burkes (R)
Joshua Hagan (R)
District 17
Jeremey Criner (R)
Randy Torres (R)
District 24
Ty Bates (R)
Brad Hall (R)
District 51
Cindy Crawford (R)*
Jeff Burks (R)
BENTON COUNTY
Justice of the Peace
District 1
Michael McCaskey (R)
Jeff Dunn (R)*
District 8
Joel Jones (R)*
Lisa Richards (R)
District 12
Caroline Geer (R)
John Good Rissler (R)
District 15
Joel Edwards (R)*
Andrew Sova (R)
BOONE COUNTY
Justice of the Peace
District 1
Matt Odom (R)
Jim Milum (R)*
District 4
Bryan Snavely (R)*
Derek Moore (R)
District 5
Chris Diffey (R)
Kyle Evatt (R)
Danny Hickman (R)
District 6
Sam Tinsley (R)*
Aubrey Ralls (R)
District 9
Cindy Dickey (R)
Ralph Guynn (R)*
CARROLL COUNTY
Justice of the Peace
District 9
Jonathan Phillips (R)
Aaron Hall (R)*
MADISON COUNTY
Justice of the Peace
District 2
Cord Riley (R)*
T.W. Dotson (R)
District 5
Wendy Pettz (R)*
Aaron Samuels (R)
District 6
Charles Crowder (R)
Shannon Fancher (R)
Luke Dolton Dotson (R)
District 8
Jerry Yates (R)*
Jeff Marley (R)
District 9
Jeremy Updegraff (R)
Scott Dennis (R)
Michael Keck (R)
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Justice of the Peace
District 1
Bradley Bruns (R)
Ofelia Cypert (R)
NONPARTISAN JUDICIAL
GENERAL ELECTION
ARKANSAS SUPREME COURT
Chief Justice
Karen Baker
Jay Martin
Barbara Webb
Rhonda Wood
Associate Justice, Position 2
Courtney Hudson
Carlton D. Jones
PROSECUTING ATTORNEY
District 19-West
Bryan Sexton
Sarah Phillips
STATE DISTRICT JUDGE
District 2, Division 1
Fayetteville
Mark Scalise
Taylor Samples
District 4
Boone/Newton
Wes Bradford
Phillip Moon
SCHOOL BOARDS
Benton County
Siloam Springs
Zone 1
Heath Nance
Elicia Williamson
Boone County
Bergman
Position 2
Dale Anderson
Jacob Crawford
Carroll County
Berryville
Zone 1
Dustin Walker
Teddy Willing
Green Forest
Zone 2
Donneca "Nicki" Hill
Tori A. Warren
SPECIAL ELECTIONS
Benton County
Avoca
Fire Dues
Bella Vista
Police pension
Tax increase
Centerton
Bond issue
Sales tax
Washington County
Greenland
Alcohol sales
Annexation 1
Annexation 2
* Incumbent