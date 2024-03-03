Divorces granted in Sebastian County

The following divorces granted were recorded in the Sebastian and Crawford County clerk's offices Feb. 20-26.
CRAWFORD COUNTY
23-485. Avery Preston v. Kenneth Preston
23-578. Jack Justice v. Allison Justice
SEBASTIAN COUNTY
23-173. Reagan Schmelzle v. Tyler Schmelzle
23-214. Ryan Gene Treadway v. Delores Gregory
23-216. David Stover v. Tammy Stover
23-311. Isabella Shepard v. Demarion Shepard
23-750. Onna Fisk v. Brian Fisk
23-794. Leanna Lanham v. James Lanham
23-878. Claudia L. M. Velasquez Cano v. Yean P. Lezcano Suarez
23-885. Teresa Boersma v. Josh Boersma
24-2. Crystal Lasiter v. Terry Lasiter