EARLY VOTING CENTERS
Early voting for the Tuesday's primary, school board and nonpartisan judicial elections and local ballot issues ends Monday.
Voters may vote at any location in their county of residence. Voters must provide a form of photo identification. No bags or purses are allowed in the Benton County Administration Building.
BENTON COUNTY
Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the following sites:
Administration Building, 215 E. Central Ave., Suite 324, Bentonville
County Clerk's Office, 2111 W. Walnut St., Rogers
Benton County Election Commission, 1428 W. Walnut St., Rogers
County Clerk's Office, 707 S. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs
First Landmark Baptist Church, 206 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville
Centerton Community Building, 290 Main St. Centerton
Grace Lutheran Church, 415 N. Sixth Place, Lowell
Siloam Springs Community Building, 110 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at:
Washington County Courthouse, 280 N. College Ave., Fayetteville