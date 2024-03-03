EARLY VOTING CENTERS

Early voting for the Tuesday's primary, school board and nonpartisan judicial elections and local ballot issues ends Monday.

Voters may vote at any location in their county of residence. Voters must provide a form of photo identification. No bags or purses are allowed in the Benton County Administration Building.

BENTON COUNTY

Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at the following sites:

Administration Building, 215 E. Central Ave., Suite 324, Bentonville

County Clerk's Office, 2111 W. Walnut St., Rogers

Benton County Election Commission, 1428 W. Walnut St., Rogers

County Clerk's Office, 707 S. Lincoln St., Siloam Springs

First Landmark Baptist Church, 206 S.E. 28th St., Bentonville

Centerton Community Building, 290 Main St. Centerton

Grace Lutheran Church, 415 N. Sixth Place, Lowell

Siloam Springs Community Building, 110 N. Mount Olive St., Siloam Springs

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Voting will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at:

Washington County Courthouse, 280 N. College Ave., Fayetteville