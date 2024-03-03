Election day voting sites

Election Day voting for the primaries, school board and nonpartisan judicial elections and local ballot issues is Tuesday. Polls are open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Voters may vote at any location in their county of residence. Voters must provide a form of photo identification.

Here are the Election Day voting centers for Crawford and Sebastian counties:

CRAWFORD COUNTY

Alma Community Center, 114 Collum Lane East, Alma

Trinity Baptist Church, 5020 U.S. 71 North, Alma

Cedarville Baptist Church, 10744 Arkansas 59 North, Cedarville

Dyer Community Center, 201 Loomis Lane, Dyer

Mountainburg Assembly of God, 922 U.S. 71, Mountainburg

Mulberry Senior Center, 406 Arkansas 64 West, Mulberry

Olive Springs Freewill Baptist Church, 3144 Arkansas 348, Rudy

City Heights Methodist Church, 1002 Fayetteville Road, Van Buren

Emergency Operations Center, 1820 Chestnut St., Van Buren

Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 6020 Kibler Road, Van Buren

Figure Five Fire Station, 5920 Arkansas 59 North, Van Buren

CC Extension Office, 105 W. Pointer Trail, Van Buren

Current Church, 2020 Rena Road, Van Buren

Living World Church, 1445 Clyde Cate Road, Van Buren

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

Grand Avenue Baptist Church, 3900 Grand Ave., Fort Smith

American Legion Post 31, 4901 Midland Blvd., Fort Smith

St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 491 High St., Fort Smith

St. Luke Lutheran Church, 5401 Free Ferry Road, Fort Smith

Elm Grove Community Center, 1901 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith

Creekmore Park Building, 3301 S. M St., Fort Smith

St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 2701 Old Greenwood Road, Fort Smith

St. John's Episcopal Church, 215 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith

Nelson-Hall Beckman Center, 2100 N. 31st St., Fort Smith

Fort Smith Public Library, Windsor Branch, 4701 Windsor Drive, Fort Smith

Fairview Elementary School tornado shelter, 2400 S. Dallas St., Fort Smith

Orr Elementary School tornado shelter, 3609 Phoenix Ave., Fort Smith

Fort Smith Senior Activity Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith

Forefront Church, 10300 Jenny Lind Road, Fort Smith

East Side Baptist Church, 2710 Massard Road, Fort Smith

Cliff Terrace Assembly of God, 3301 S. 66th St., Fort Smith

Ben Geren Park tornado shelter, 7200 Zero St., Fort Smith

Rye Hill Baptist Church, 11501 U.S. 71 South, Fort Smith

Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1301 Frank St., Barling

Grace Lutheran Church, U.S. 71 South, Greenwood

Lavaca First Baptist Church, 100 W. Main St., Lavaca

Cornerstone Free Will Baptist Church, 29201 Arkansas 22, Charleston

Sebastian County Fairgrounds, 53 E. Knoxville St., Greenwood

Hackett Fire Department, 205 Arkansas 10, Hackett

Huntington City Hall, 223 E. Broadway, Huntington

Hartford Fire Center, 201 S. Broadway, Hartford

Midland City Hall, 102 N. Third St., Midland

Bonanza Assembly of God Church, 701 McConnell St., Bonanza

First Southern Baptist Church, 12 W. Central Ave., Central City

Witcherville Community Building, 18 Buckner Way, Huntington

Milltown Washburn Fire Department, 6573 Arkansas 252 East, Greenwood

Mansfield City Hall, 200 N. Sebascott St., Mansfield