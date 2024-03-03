Election day voting sites

Election Day voting for the primaries, school board and nonpartisan judicial elections and local ballot issues is Tuesday. Polls are open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Voters may vote at any location in their county of residence. Voters must provide a form of photo identification.
Here are the Election Day voting centers for Crawford and Sebastian counties:
CRAWFORD COUNTY
Alma Community Center, 114 Collum Lane East, Alma
Trinity Baptist Church, 5020 U.S. 71 North, Alma
Cedarville Baptist Church, 10744 Arkansas 59 North, Cedarville
Dyer Community Center, 201 Loomis Lane, Dyer
Mountainburg Assembly of God, 922 U.S. 71, Mountainburg
Mulberry Senior Center, 406 Arkansas 64 West, Mulberry
Olive Springs Freewill Baptist Church, 3144 Arkansas 348, Rudy
City Heights Methodist Church, 1002 Fayetteville Road, Van Buren
Emergency Operations Center, 1820 Chestnut St., Van Buren
Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 6020 Kibler Road, Van Buren
Figure Five Fire Station, 5920 Arkansas 59 North, Van Buren
CC Extension Office, 105 W. Pointer Trail, Van Buren
Current Church, 2020 Rena Road, Van Buren
Living World Church, 1445 Clyde Cate Road, Van Buren
SEBASTIAN COUNTY
Grand Avenue Baptist Church, 3900 Grand Ave., Fort Smith
American Legion Post 31, 4901 Midland Blvd., Fort Smith
St. James Missionary Baptist Church, 491 High St., Fort Smith
St. Luke Lutheran Church, 5401 Free Ferry Road, Fort Smith
Elm Grove Community Center, 1901 N. Greenwood Ave., Fort Smith
Creekmore Park Building, 3301 S. M St., Fort Smith
St. Bartholomew's Episcopal Church, 2701 Old Greenwood Road, Fort Smith
St. John's Episcopal Church, 215 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith
Nelson-Hall Beckman Center, 2100 N. 31st St., Fort Smith
Fort Smith Public Library, Windsor Branch, 4701 Windsor Drive, Fort Smith
Fairview Elementary School tornado shelter, 2400 S. Dallas St., Fort Smith
Orr Elementary School tornado shelter, 3609 Phoenix Ave., Fort Smith
Fort Smith Senior Activity Center, 2700 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith
Forefront Church, 10300 Jenny Lind Road, Fort Smith
East Side Baptist Church, 2710 Massard Road, Fort Smith
Cliff Terrace Assembly of God, 3301 S. 66th St., Fort Smith
Ben Geren Park tornado shelter, 7200 Zero St., Fort Smith
Rye Hill Baptist Church, 11501 U.S. 71 South, Fort Smith
Sacred Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 1301 Frank St., Barling
Grace Lutheran Church, U.S. 71 South, Greenwood
Lavaca First Baptist Church, 100 W. Main St., Lavaca
Cornerstone Free Will Baptist Church, 29201 Arkansas 22, Charleston
Sebastian County Fairgrounds, 53 E. Knoxville St., Greenwood
Hackett Fire Department, 205 Arkansas 10, Hackett
Huntington City Hall, 223 E. Broadway, Huntington
Hartford Fire Center, 201 S. Broadway, Hartford
Midland City Hall, 102 N. Third St., Midland
Bonanza Assembly of God Church, 701 McConnell St., Bonanza
First Southern Baptist Church, 12 W. Central Ave., Central City
Witcherville Community Building, 18 Buckner Way, Huntington
Milltown Washburn Fire Department, 6573 Arkansas 252 East, Greenwood
Mansfield City Hall, 200 N. Sebascott St., Mansfield