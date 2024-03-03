FYI Calendar: Want to write a screenplay? Learn how March 9

Screenwriter Workshop — With award-winning screenwriter and producer Amber Lindley, 3:30 p.m. March 9, followed by dinner at 5 p.m. & a screening of her film “Painted Woman” at 7 p.m., Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow in Eureka Springs, with film at Main Stage Creative Community Center. $30 workshop; $45 dinner. Co-hosted by River Valley Film Society and Arkansas Cinema Society. 253-7444. What do YOU want to do for fun in 2024? Maybe the answer is here!Just Do It!Auditions -- "Love, Loss & What I Wore," NWA Theatre Collective, 7 p.m. Already a subscriber? Log in!