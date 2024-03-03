Jackrabbits trip up No. 16 Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE -- A three-run first inning got the University of Arkansas softball team off to a fast start Saturday against South Dakota State, but the offense slowed to a crawl after that.

The bats of the No. 16 Razorbacks went silent after the hot start and South Dakota State handed Arkansas a 7-3 loss in the Wooo Pig Classic at Bogle Park.

Arkansas (16-4) had three hits in the bottom of the first inning including a three-run home run from catcher Kennedy Miller, her third homer in four at-bats, but the Razorbacks managed just four hits the rest of the way.

South Dakota State pitcher Tori Kniesche withstood the rough start and struck out nine in the complete-game win.

"[Kniesche] worked herself out of that first-inning jam," Arkansas Coach Courtney Deifel said. "I felt like we had a chance to score more runs in that inning. After they tied the game, they took the momentum and we were never able to take it back. Our best at-bats were in that first inning and we just didn't have great at-bats after that.

"I think they deserved to win today and we didn't deserve to win."

Arkansas pitching struggled almost from the start. Hannah Camenzind got the start for the Razorbacks and did not make it through the second inning, leaving with the bases loaded after walking in a run. The Jackrabbits (11-11) tied the score at 3-3, getting a bloop single off Nikki McGaffin and a sacrifice fly.

Reliever Robyn Herron kept the Razorbacks in the game until the fourth inning when South Dakota State scored three runs, two coming on a home run from Lindsey Culver.

Arkansas got two runners on base in the sixth inning with one out, but could not produce a run.

Earlier Saturday, South Dakota State routed Southeast Missouri State 9-1 for a doubleheader sweep.

Deifel said her team would have to put this loss behind them quickly.

"We have been able to respond this year, but I'm getting tired of having to respond," said Deifel, whose team has not lost back-to-back games this season. "I wish we could be consistent with who we want to be. Hopefully we will respond [today] and finish the weekend strong."

Arkansas closes out the Wooo Pig Classic at 12:15 p.m. today against Southeast Missouri State. The Razorbacks will host the Razorback Rumble next weekend at Bogle Park, starting Thursday at 5 p.m. against Nebraska.

Miller continues to be the biggest bright spot in Arkansas' order. The freshman homered and added a single to raise her batting average to a team-leading .459.

Her home run in the first inning sailed high over the foul pole in left field with two runners on. The play was reviewed and replays showed the ball cleared the pole fair before curling left onto the outfield berm.