Jean Cristine Block

Jean Block, new CEO of the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority, recalls her childhood in Mill Valley, Calif., where she loved being outdoors. But she never saw this career path in her future after
Today at 2:03 a.m.
by
Werner Trieschmann
"One water. One future."
This is not the motto for a forthcoming apocalyptic film blockbuster. Instead, this is the website banner for the Little Rock Water Reclamation Authority, the wastewater utility that serves some 67,000 homes and businesses, operating and maintaining over 1,400 miles of sewer lines.