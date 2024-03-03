Firmly behind Trump

It is apparent from his columns that Mike Masterson is firmly in former President Donald Trump's court. What will happen if Trump speaks favorably of pit bull and pit mix dogs? If that happens, I imagine we will see a quick reversal in Mike's attitude on the subject.

PATRICK CAMPBELL

North Little Rock

We must enforce laws

I rarely read Mike Masterson's columns. His ramblings no longer hold my interest. However, his column last Sunday was referred to me by a friend who felt Mike was more off the rails than usual, so I returned to the opinion pages and read it.

The first of the four disconnected ideas was about the recent New York civil fraud judgment against our former president. Mike is of the opinion that no harm was done, so no penalty was justified. He is incorrect. The banks were victims in that they left money on the table that, had the fraud not occurred, would have become part of their profit. That is, had the value of Trump's assets been correctly shown, the banks would have recognized there was more risk in the loans than originally assumed, and would have demanded a higher interest rate to compensate for that risk. After-the-fact forgiveness of this fraud does not expunge the lies used to secure favorable terms during his negotiations with the banks.

But there is another victim as well. Giving fraudulent business dealings a pass, rather than enforcing the law, increases system risk. That is, without the laws, there is nothing to prevent businesses from routinely overvaluing their assets, making doing business less safe because overvaluation hides risks. Should the practice of massive dishonesty regarding business declarations be allowed to flourish, some small economic downturn could trigger an economic collapse on the scale of the housing crisis or even the Great Depression. Overvalued assets, both real property and loan portfolios, were the main cause of the housing crisis. We are all potential victims should laws against business fraud be repealed or ignored.

As to Mike's delight regarding the plight of New York now that the truckers are mad, I say, "relax sir." The trucking industry is fully capable of diverting drivers protesting New York's enforcement of its business fraud laws to other destinations, while at the same time finding drivers who have no objections to making New York deliveries to replace them. The boycott for which you cheer will be unnoticeable to the average New Yorker.

ALLEN SEAY

Fayetteville

Turning to crazy rants

It seems Mike Masterson is beginning to show all the signs of someone watching waaaay too much Faux TV. His columns are turning into Crazy Uncle Larry rants at Thanksgiving. What next, flat Earth lectures, moon landings faked, JFK shot himself from the grassy knoll?

GORDON WILLIAMS

North Little Rock

On church and state

John Brummett's column on religious expression was kind of interesting until he decided to hawk a liberal program produced by Rob Reiner. It's not surprising that Brummett is kindred with the religion-hating Reiner. Liberals have attempted to use the First Amendment as a means of pushing Christianity from the public arena and the place it has held since the inception of America.

The term "separation of church and state" is not in the Constitution. The term was taken from a letter Thomas Jefferson wrote in 1802 to answer the Danbury Baptists' concern that the federal government might seek to establish one specific Christian denomination as the state or federal church, or to allow the federal government to interfere with Christian religious expression. Jefferson not only went to church as president, he did so inside the House of Representatives. The church services were presided over by every Protestant denomination. And this was really Jefferson's idea of separation of church and state, meaning no establishment of a specific state religion, and not the exclusion of state recognition of Almighty God.

According to Justice Antonin Scalia's dissent in McCreary County v. ACLU of Kentucky, the First Congress instituted the practice (ongoing) of beginning its legislative sessions with a prayer. "The same week that Congress submitted the Establishment Clause as part of the Bill of Rights for ratification by the states, it enacted legislation providing for paid chaplains in the House and Senate. ... The day after the First Amendment was proposed, the same Congress that had proposed it requested the President to proclaim 'a day of public thanksgiving and prayer, to be observed, by acknowledging, with grateful hearts, the many and signal favours of Almighty God.'"

Liberals have twisted language like a pretzel to exclude religion from the public sphere in many instances. Do you really think we as a society have improved since taking prayer out of schools? Maybe Brummett can answer that.

DON CURDIE

Little Rock

Taking responsibility

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin claims that he takes full responsibility for his horrendous irresponsibility regarding his health issues and hospital stay, but he is not taking responsibility at all! The only way he can show responsibility is to tender his resignation.

KENNETH CARPENTER

Mountain Home

It's all angertainment

Re the "Angertainment" Industry: Tommy Foltz is spot on--again!

JACK SCHMEDEMAN

Little Rock